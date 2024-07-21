NFL Discussion: Were almost there boys

Theres actually been some discussion of this that started last year. Dropvante essentially has no guaranteed money left on his deal after this year. Im a yuge Aiyuk fan and have been pounding the table for years that he was a stud WR1 in a shit QB room. However, Dropvante is a significant upgrade and would be absolutely unstoppable in the Niners offense. It actually makes a lot of sense for both teams imho. All that said, its not happening. Aiyuk will hit FA because the Niners have too many mouths to feed and theyre not giving him 30 mil per.