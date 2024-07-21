NFL Discussion: Were almost there boys

Favorite part of training camp?

  • Getting hopes up only to have heart ripped out

    Votes: 4 57.1%

  • Punching each other with helmets on

    Votes: 5 71.4%

  • Who gives a shit about camp

    Votes: 2 28.6%

  • Having a meltdown any time a QB throws a pick

    Votes: 4 57.1%

  • Too busy doing mock drafts

    Votes: 1 14.3%

  • Hyping up a no named can who wont make the practice squad

    Votes: 4 57.1%

  • Any of it is better than Flopball

    Votes: 4 57.1%

  • Fican for World Leader

    Votes: 4 57.1%

  • Maybe Chiefs players will stop getting arrested by then

    Votes: 4 57.1%
  • Total voters
    7
Iron Mang said:
@PUO3

Brancan Ayyuck for Dropvante?

Click to expand...

Theres actually been some discussion of this that started last year. Dropvante essentially has no guaranteed money left on his deal after this year. Im a yuge Aiyuk fan and have been pounding the table for years that he was a stud WR1 in a shit QB room. However, Dropvante is a significant upgrade and would be absolutely unstoppable in the Niners offense. It actually makes a lot of sense for both teams imho. All that said, its not happening. Aiyuk will hit FA because the Niners have too many mouths to feed and theyre not giving him 30 mil per.
 
Corona said:
Lol at the ravens being ranked first
Click to expand...
2nd. I dont have much issue with them there. Really close between them and SF imo.

Ravens got even more scary with King Henry. Nice pick up in Eddie Jackson too. Their roster is crazy stacked.
 
Weve got 2 spots now in the Karate forum league. $200 buy in, 12 team PPR. QB, WR, WR, WR, RB, RB, TE, Def.

Shoot me a message if you want in or some more details. Weve had this one going for almost 10 years now.
 
PUO3 said:
2nd. I dont have much issue with them there. Really close between them and SF imo.

Ravens got even more scary with King Henry. Nice pick up in Eddie Jackson too. Their roster is crazy stacked.
Click to expand...
they still have playoff Lmr

aka regular season Tyler Huntley
 
PUO3 said:
2nd. I dont have much issue with them there. Really close between them and SF imo.

Ravens got even more scary with King Henry. Nice pick up in Eddie Jackson too. Their roster is crazy stacked.
Click to expand...

I have an issue, their qrb1 is an overrated can. It’s another example of the media trying to prop up the black man like our mans Fican has been saying imo.
 
Revolver said:
Yea but their qb sucks
Click to expand...
Corona said:
I have an issue, their qrb1 is an overrated can. It’s another example of the media trying to prop up the black man like our mans Fican has been saying imo.
Click to expand...
Hes a monster in the regular season. Hes one of those that kind of falls apart on the big stage, similar to Dak. Both of those teams do some really weird shit in the Yoffs just ignoring the recipe that got them there lol
 
Croaker said:
they still have playoff Lmr

aka regular season Tyler Huntley
Click to expand...
Its not a playoff ranking. The Ravens will probably have 13+ wins assuming Lmr stays healthy.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,243,199
Messages
55,890,049
Members
174,976
Latest member
MuscularItalian

Share this page

Back
Top