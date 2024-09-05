NFL Discussion: We Are Back!!!

My predictions that nobody gives a shit about
AFC west - Queefs
AFC East - Jets
AFC north - Bengals
AFC south - Texcans
Wild card - Bills, Gayvens, Jags
NFC west - Can fran
NFC east - Philly
NFC south - Failcans
NFC north - fudge pack
Wild card - Lions, Bears, rams
One of the few people I have read that don't have the Lions winning the NFC North.....interesting.
The Jags making the wild card though is going to be rough (assuming). Have you seen their schedule? They have kind of a rough schedule the first 5 weeks.
Btw, who the hell scheduled the Chiefs against the Panthers? The over/under for that game is going to be disgusting.