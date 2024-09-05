NFL Discussion: We Are Back!!!

Darkavius said: One of the few people I have read that don't have the Lions winning the NFC North.....interesting.



The Jags making the wild card though is going to be rough (assuming). Have you seen their schedule? They have kind of a rough schedule the first 5 weeks.



Btw, who the hell scheduled the Chiefs against the Panthers? The over/under for that game is going to be disgusting.

The only other real wc teams are the fins, browns and maybe the chargers. The fins schedule is even more brutal than the jags down the stretch. The jags end the season against a bunch of cans. Rapeson sucks at qb, GOATbaugh can prob only lead the chargers to 8 wins max with a can like herbwoat at qb. I think the jags make it with 9-10 wins.Detroilet will lose some critical game to the fudge pack by 2 touchdowns and Subscance will still somehow blame the refs.I don’t want to talk about the panthers