NFL Discussion: We Are Back!!!

Eat shit Flopball

  • Total voters
    6
My predictions that nobody gives a shit about

AFC west - Queefs
AFC East - Jets
AFC north - Bengals
AFC south - Texcans
Wild card - Bills, Gayvens, Jags

NFC west - Can fran
NFC east - Philly
NFC south - Failcans
NFC north - fudge pack
Wild card - Lions, Bears, rams

MVP - WOAT Allen
Roty - JaCaleb
SB MVP - Burrgoat over the fudge pack

248482.jpg
 
Corona said:
My predictions that nobody gives a shit about

AFC west - Queefs
AFC East - Jets
AFC north - Bengals
AFC south - Texcans
Wild card - Bills, Gayvens, Jags

NFC west - Can fran
NFC east - Philly
NFC south - Failcans
NFC north - fudge pack
Wild card - Lions, Bears, rams
Click to expand...

One of the few people I have read that don't have the Lions winning the NFC North.....interesting.

The Jags making the wild card though is going to be rough (assuming). Have you seen their schedule? They have kind of a rough schedule the first 5 weeks.

Btw, who the hell scheduled the Chiefs against the Panthers? The over/under for that game is going to be disgusting.
 
Darkavius said:
One of the few people I have read that don't have the Lions winning the NFC North.....interesting.

The Jags making the wild card though is going to be rough (assuming). Have you seen their schedule? They have kind of a rough schedule the first 5 weeks.

Btw, who the hell scheduled the Chiefs against the Panthers? The over/under for that game is going to be disgusting.
Click to expand...

The only other real wc teams are the fins, browns and maybe the chargers. The fins schedule is even more brutal than the jags down the stretch. The jags end the season against a bunch of cans. Rapeson sucks at qb, GOATbaugh can prob only lead the chargers to 8 wins max with a can like herbwoat at qb. I think the jags make it with 9-10 wins.

Detroilet will lose some critical game to the fudge pack by 2 touchdowns and Subscance will still somehow blame the refs.

I don’t want to talk about the panthers

giphy.gif
 
3 things are certain: Death, taxes and GOAT Evans having another 1K receiving yard season.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Madmick
  • Poll
MMA vs. Hockey: Which is the more popular sport?
2
Replies
21
Views
887
Fluffernutter
Fluffernutter

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,246,607
Messages
56,136,703
Members
175,082
Latest member
WillyWarminski

Share this page

Back
Top