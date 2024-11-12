  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

NFL Discussion: Contenders and pretenders

Jonathan Utah said:
Del Rio has his hands free now.

Jack Del Rio leaving Wisconsin's staff after arrest on charge of operating vehicle while intoxicated

Former NFL head coach Jack Del Rio has stepped down from his role on Wisconsin’s coaching staff after he was arrested near campus for operating a vehicle while intoxicated last week.
MAGArio is a can and an idiot lol. Team entirely quit on him during that whole kneeling/not kneeling debacle that was such a shit show.
 
I just saw an ESPN story pop up on my phone.

Why didn't the Colts trade Anthony Richardson? Gee.. maybe it's because nobody wants him?
 
PUO3 said:
Pacheco returning from IR. He and Hunt are going to be a badass backfield. Damn it
I may need to find someone else to start on one of my teams now. Although I have a feeling Hunt is still going to get the majority of carries for a little while.
 
Croaker said:
Fire Chris Morgan too, fire Eberflus, fire the McCaskeys into the sun

Edit: Btw Waldron was replaced by the Canthers OC last year

fuck

this

team
I don't pay attention to the Bears that much but damn the principal owner of the Bears is 100 years old (literally). That's insane for an owner to be that old. I know that Croaker was talking about the Bears but it's actually surprising to me how many teams actually need new ownership. Almost a third of the league could be better if they had new owners.
 
TeTe said:
I may need to find someone else to start on one of my teams now. Although I have a feeling Hunt is still going to get the majority of carries for a little while.
Im sure Pacheco will get eased in. I still like Hunt as a flex play. He is great as a pass catcher and the Chiefs need those
 
