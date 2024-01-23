NFL: Chiefs @ Ravens 1-28-24

Seems Baltimore's odds quickly got worse since opening.

Might be somewhat interesting, if true:

IMG-0858.jpg



www.sharpfootballanalysis.com

Shawn Smith: NFL Referee Trends & Impact, Ravens vs. Chiefs

Learn how referee Shawn Smith will potentially impact the Ravens vs. Chiefs game in the AFC Championship based on NFL referee analysis & penalty trends.
www.sharpfootballanalysis.com www.sharpfootballanalysis.com
 
KDR by RNC said:
Chiefs @ Ravens
BAL +3.0 & Over 39.5 & Lamar TD scorer & Paddy INT
Baltimore +3.0 & Total points Over 39.5 & Lamar Jackson scores 1+ TD & Patrick Mahomes throws 1+ INT via CaesarsSportsbook SGP boost
+513



TXstriker said:


Krixes said:
100% agree. I feel like it turned into the NBA. Makes me sad 😥...
Seems guardian angel refereeing made the NBA fake, among other things.

Seems the NFL wants to follow with preferential personal fouls, phantom PI calls, etc.
A lot of factors to consider when trying to profit.
 
added, and added the one for the other game
 



Good work. Like usual. x2

Baltimore with some points seems like it might be the relatively safe option. Example:
(Baltimore -4) + (referees +7) = Baltimore +3

Need some profit this weekend to get (even more) ready for a potentially great February.

Chiefs Score First and Win
+330

Ravens Score First And Win
+110

Both Teams to Score 15 Points
-170

Both Teams to Score 20 Points
+150

Both teams to score 1+ TD in each half
+160
 
added
 
