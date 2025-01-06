NFC Discussion: Wild Card Weekend

Tyreek Hill ran a 20.14 200m in high school, at the time that was second all time behind the 20.13 by 1988 Olympian Roy Martin.



Also in HS he ran a 10.19. That is fast for a HS kid.



Don't be surprised if he ends up back in KC they do miss him regardless of the success without him. He does make things easier.



So on another forum I post......keep an eye on Tyreek Hill.(in the beginning) So he muffs a punt, yep......hahahaha! Next time he fields a punt......75 yards TOUCHDOWN,.....yep, crickets. Funny how that works.