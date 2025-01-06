NFC Discussion: Wild Card Weekend

Imagine having a playoff team

Sir Elzio Dennick said:
Tyreek Hill ran a 20.14 200m in high school, at the time that was second all time behind the 20.13 by 1988 Olympian Roy Martin.

Also in HS he ran a 10.19. That is fast for a HS kid.

Don't be surprised if he ends up back in KC they do miss him regardless of the success without him. He does make things easier.

So on another forum I post......keep an eye on Tyreek Hill.(in the beginning) So he muffs a punt, yep......hahahaha! Next time he fields a punt......75 yards TOUCHDOWN,.....yep, crickets. Funny how that works.
Shut the hell up
 
PUO3 said:
Shut the hell up
The year was 1987 and a lot of people didn’t think that you could jizz with one finger. I told them they were wrong.

Anyways, Joy Taylor came round with those big peanut butter tits and next thing you know skip bayless is dancing on the top of tables spanking his wiener with one finger and what do you know, he pulled it off.

The room went real quiet once I said “told you so”
 
Zebra Cheeks said:
The year was 1987 and a lot of people didn’t think that you could jizz with one finger. I told them they were wrong.

Anyways, Joy Taylor came round with those big peanut butter tits and next thing you know skip bayless is dancing on the top of tables spanking his wiener with one finger and what do you know, he pulled it off.

The room went real quiet once I said “told you so”
