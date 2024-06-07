Legendary’s Monsterverse has found a new master of disaster. The studio has tapped Grant Sputore to direct the next theatrical outing in the franchise following March’sSputore came up from the world of commercials, and as a features director helmed the sci-fi movie, starring Hilary Swank. The film bowed at Sundance before hitting Netflix in 2019.The new Monstervese feature is described as a continuation of the franchise centering Godzilla, Kong and an assortment of other Titans. The script comes from prolific genre scribe Dave Callaham, known forand