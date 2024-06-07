  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Movies Next Godzilla/Kong Movie

www.hollywoodreporter.com

Legendary’s ‘Godzilla x Kong’ Follow-Up Finds New Director in Grant Sputore

The filmmaker is known for the 2019 Hilary Swank sci-fi movie 'I Am Mother.'
www.hollywoodreporter.com

Legendary’s Monsterverse has found a new master of disaster. The studio has tapped Grant Sputore to direct the next theatrical outing in the franchise following March’s Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.


Sputore came up from the world of commercials, and as a features director helmed the sci-fi movie I Am Mother, starring Hilary Swank. The film bowed at Sundance before hitting Netflix in 2019.


The new Monstervese feature is described as a continuation of the franchise centering Godzilla, Kong and an assortment of other Titans. The script comes from prolific genre scribe Dave Callaham, known for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.
Guess these are making money...

I was giddy when I saw King of the Monsters, but less for God v Kong. Tried rewatching both and just couldn't cuz of all the filler.

I wouldve seen the last one, but I didnt see any known monster villains, so I skipped out completely.
 
Pointless because Godzilla beats Kongs monkey ass wherever whenever.


Gamera Vs Godzilla is where it’s at.


1717799602910.jpeg
 
The last Godzilla vs Kong was... I dunno how to say it.

Dumb?

I mean, giant monkey uses magic axe to free his monkey brethren from a cruel king that exploits their labor? Oh and he fights with a whip chain thing like he's the ape version of Simon Belmont.
 
recent ice dragon godzilla with the robot arm monkey was much, much superior to the lame gay boy godzilla where they megatron him into the ocean
 
Watched Godzilla x Kong: New Empire last night. Really enjoyed it.
 
