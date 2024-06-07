Mulder_81
Legendary’s ‘Godzilla x Kong’ Follow-Up Finds New Director in Grant Sputore
The filmmaker is known for the 2019 Hilary Swank sci-fi movie 'I Am Mother.'
Legendary’s Monsterverse has found a new master of disaster. The studio has tapped Grant Sputore to direct the next theatrical outing in the franchise following March’s Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.
Sputore came up from the world of commercials, and as a features director helmed the sci-fi movie I Am Mother, starring Hilary Swank. The film bowed at Sundance before hitting Netflix in 2019.
The new Monstervese feature is described as a continuation of the franchise centering Godzilla, Kong and an assortment of other Titans. The script comes from prolific genre scribe Dave Callaham, known for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.