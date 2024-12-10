Some truth in this.No. Crushing a journeyman doesn't make you P4P. Just months ago he either lost to or barely beat Erceg, who was a rookie.
So what kind of ground skills does Pereira have that warrant him the third spot?I think p4p is supposed to be strictly skill unless I'm mistaken
not when Ali Abdelaziz has a guy with a title that fighter will always be number 1 even when the clearly dont deserve it (Mahkachev, Usman)9-0 against the top 10
4 defenses
Thats enough to be #1.
Then Pantoja should be number one.
He should be ranked #4
Two division champ.Why is Pereira ranked 3 P4P???? Are they trying to hype the JJ fight?
Cant believe that needs to be explained LOL
Definitely going up/ fighting bigger opponents and having most wins in the top ten in your division should matter. Instead the P4P is someone, who fights smaller men and has a weak resume.On merit/accomplishment moving up to enjoy success in other divisions, it should be between Jones and Perreira. Period.
Aspinall shouldn't even be in the discussion, at all, as he has never beaten any Champion, in any division, let alone Champions in two separate divisions. (Aspinall also fights mostly smaller guys, or fat, on athletic fucks who weigh too much.)
Pantoja and Topouria should be neck-and-neck for #3 and 4, with Topouria getting credit for who he beat, but Pantoja for an even better overall resume. I would give the nod to Pantoja, who I think would probably beat Topouria if they were the same size.
Pantoja has a rock for a chin, and even better submission skills
The rest I don't give a shit about.
Definitely going up/ fighting bigger opponents and having most wins in the top ten in your division should matter. Instead the P4P someone who fights smaller men and has a weak resume.
P4P is meant to recognize talent or MMA skill. It should favor lighter weight classes as they're obviously more skilled. It's subjective, so whatever, but I'm trying to understand UFC reasoning. It seems like they're going to make JJ VS Alex, which would be really cool. I can see an argument for Periera maybe at 15, but he's a pure striker who got the happy path.Two division champ.