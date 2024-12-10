News New UFC p4p rankings is up; Pantoja is ranked #9

Top eight pretty solid, but his resume should have him higher. Think they are actually giving credit for Belal and Merab streak. Think Tom Aspinall too low. Eye test, Tom,Ilia, and Alex should be the top three.
 
Why is Pereira ranked 3 P4P???? Are they trying to hype the JJ fight?
 
No. Crushing a journeyman doesn't make you P4P. Just months ago he either lost to or barely beat Erceg, who was a rookie.
 
andgonsil said:
He should be ranked #4
On merit/accomplishment moving up to enjoy Champion-level success in other divisions, it should be between Jones and Perreira. Period.

Aspinall shouldn't even be in the discussion, at all, as he has never beaten any Champion, in any division, let alone Champions in two separate divisions. (Aspinall also fights mostly smaller guys, or fat, on athletic fucks who weigh too much.)

Pantoja and Topouria should be neck-and-neck for #3 and 4, with Topouria getting credit for who he beat, but Pantoja for an even better overall resume. (I would give the nod to Pantoja, who I think would probably beat Topouria if they were the same size.)
Pantoja has a rock for a chin, puts out relentless pressure, and has even better submission skills — yet neither has moved up to face a bigger Champion, let alone beat one.

The rest I don't give a shit about, and aren't even worthy of discussion in the pound-for-pound rankings. (Oliviera is out of the running, at this stage of his career, given his repeated losses at LW, recently.)
 
13Seconds said:
Two division champ.
Cant believe that needs to be explained LOL

He also put a stop to Izzy's Legendary run at MW, Ko'd strickland and izzy.

Wins over former champions such as Hill, Jiri and Jan

that's 5 wins over current or former champs in weight classes he's competed against.
 
IronGolem007 said:
On merit/accomplishment moving up to enjoy success in other divisions, it should be between Jones and Perreira. Period.

Aspinall shouldn't even be in the discussion, at all, as he has never beaten any Champion, in any division, let alone Champions in two separate divisions. (Aspinall also fights mostly smaller guys, or fat, on athletic fucks who weigh too much.)

Pantoja and Topouria should be neck-and-neck for #3 and 4, with Topouria getting credit for who he beat, but Pantoja for an even better overall resume. I would give the nod to Pantoja, who I think would probably beat Topouria if they were the same size.

Pantoja has a rock for a chin, and even better submission skills

The rest I don't give a shit about.
Definitely going up/ fighting bigger opponents and having most wins in the top ten in your division should matter. Instead the P4P is someone, who fights smaller men and has a weak resume.
 
Conan the K-9 said:
Definitely going up/ fighting bigger opponents and having most wins in the top ten in your division should matter. Instead the P4P someone who fights smaller men and has a weak resume.
Yes, Pereira beat a prime Izzy (at the top of his game), while Jones beat non-Champion Gane + a 40-something Stipe (resurrected from the dead).

Good point.

Pereira it is.
 
it's a pretty decent list. from most weight divisions, not all, there are two fighters in that list. the only weight classes that dont have 2 fighters in it are flyweight and light heavy weight. I can live with that, choices have to be made.

also very correctly no WMMA.
 
13Seconds said:
Two division champ.
P4P is meant to recognize talent or MMA skill. It should favor lighter weight classes as they're obviously more skilled. It's subjective, so whatever, but I'm trying to understand UFC reasoning. It seems like they're going to make JJ VS Alex, which would be really cool. I can see an argument for Periera maybe at 15, but he's a pure striker who got the happy path.
 
