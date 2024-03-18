New Star GP





Is anyone else playing this? A co-worker told me about it, and I had alot of fun playing it over the weekend. It's a casual racer made by the same company who did Retro Bowl/Retro Soccer/ect. There's no online multiplayer, but there's a career mode spanning multiple "decades", and you can do up to 4 player split screen single races or multiple race "championship mode". It's $29.99 and plays on all platforms as far as I know. There's also a pretty lengthy demo if you want to try it first.