New Springfield Echolon

Smokes
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
Sep 15, 2018
- Messages
- 13,098
- Reaction score
- 13,944
Springfield is one today the best gun makers out today ImO. The Hellcat has taken over the Micro Nine and now they just released a gun to take on the P320 with the same interchangeable modular system.
the XD never did take down the Glock but this one might.
I picked one up today and will take it out on Friday.
Last edited: