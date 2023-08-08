New Springfield Echolon

Smokes

Smokes

Springfield is one today the best gun makers out today ImO. The Hellcat has taken over the Micro Nine and now they just released a gun to take on the P320 with the same interchangeable modular system.

the XD never did take down the Glock but this one might.



I picked one up today and will take it out on Friday.

6EjCXw1.jpg


rUUG0va.jpg
 
This will sound weird coming from a lefty but I've never liked ambi mag releases. I'm glad they finally ditched the stupid grip safety from the XD line though.
 
Looks like the tried to copy the CZ P10 design without "copying" it.
 
The Hellcat has definitely not taken over the micro 9 market. The triggers are super mediocre compared to the others micro 9s, and Springfield is probably one of the least loved manufacturers by the 2A community due to their spotty record on supporting the 2nd amendment.

That being said, the new Echelon is dope though. I’m planning on picking one up over the next few weeks.
 
Would y'all use 147gr out of a micro 9mm?
 
Report back with your findings.

(how's the trigger on that thing?) I sold my Hellcat cause I got tired of the shit trigger, and moreover insulted when I felt how much better a $300 Canik trigger was.
 
I took it out today and put 200rd though without a single jam. The sights feel low but maybe it’s for the cut out of the optic. The slide is butter and can be rack with one hand or leg or anything you might to use to rack in a rd. Shooting is easy as you expect from a full size nine. I really like it and my buddy love it too but was more in love with his .40 Glock.

But overall a good day at the range

5UyDMak.jpg


Ree50N3.jpg
 
Did you have any issues with the slide locking back on an empty mag and chamber?
 
How do you like the way it points in a pinch?
 
it fine and has a better grip angle than the Glocks we had out there.

We had 19x and 26 this felt smoother and fancier finish but the Glock felt more solid and tougher, like this is a smith and Wesson and the Glock is Ruger. I saw a video with one guy saying it feels like a custom gun from and compare to the Glock it did. It felt just smooth out the box all around.

 
Hmm well maybe I should reconsider. Not only does Federal HST 147gr do well out of micro 9s but they also make a 150gr load specifically for them.

https://www.luckygunner.com/labs/self-defense-ammo-ballistic-tests/#9mm

I doubt those will kill anything quicker than any other 9mm round.

Run the weight to velocity to see what sort of energy you'd be dishing out:

http://www.ballistics101.com/muzzle_energy_calc.php
 
That's what all the "experts" say who know a lot more than I do. I know some competitors that handload up to 165gr.
The heaviest I've shot is 124 and it was +P.
 
