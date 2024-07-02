New Smores Flavored Cup O Noodles Available At Walmart

Pliny Pete
Pliny Pete
LoL, what in the world
I just did a grocery order from the Walmart one hour ago, I wish I woulda known about these at the time cause I dang sure woulda snatched me up a couple cups to enjoy on these lovely Summer nights
Nissin Foods on Monday announced the new, limited-edition Cup Noodles flavor. The instant ramen was described as a "gooey, sweet noodle experience."
"Cup Noodles Campfire S'mores transports consumers to a new kind of campfire moment wherever they are by combining the unmistakable blend of decadent chocolate, marshmallow and graham cracker flavors with a smokey note for a truly unique s'mores experience," the company said in a news release.
A variety of sweet ingredients are listed in the ingredients online, including brown sugar, honey and molasses. There's also cocoa in the instant noodles.
The company also recently took a foray into the breakfast world with an everything bagel with cream cheese flavor. Last year, there was another breakfast flavor-inspired ramen, with the cup of noodles tasting like pancakes, maple syrup sausage and eggs. Unique flavors sometimes lead to surges of purchases; in January, a ranch-flavored Burt's Bees lip balm sold out.
The s'mores Cup Noodles treat is available online and at Walmart locations nationwide for $1.18.
