  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

New Smores Flavored Cup O Noodles Available At Walmart

Pliny Pete

Pliny Pete

Puts Butts In Seats
@plutonium
Joined
Mar 4, 2014
Messages
55,920
Reaction score
94,350
LoL, what in the world

I just did a grocery order from the Walmart one hour ago, I wish I woulda known about these at the time cause I dang sure woulda snatched me up a couple cups to enjoy on these lovely Summer nights


nissin-foods.jpg



Nissin Foods on Monday announced the new, limited-edition Cup Noodles flavor. The instant ramen was described as a "gooey, sweet noodle experience."

"Cup Noodles Campfire S'mores transports consumers to a new kind of campfire moment wherever they are by combining the unmistakable blend of decadent chocolate, marshmallow and graham cracker flavors with a smokey note for a truly unique s'mores experience," the company said in a news release.


A variety of sweet ingredients are listed in the ingredients online, including brown sugar, honey and molasses. There's also cocoa in the instant noodles.

The company also recently took a foray into the breakfast world with an everything bagel with cream cheese flavor. Last year, there was another breakfast flavor-inspired ramen, with the cup of noodles tasting like pancakes, maple syrup sausage and eggs. Unique flavors sometimes lead to surges of purchases; in January, a ranch-flavored Burt's Bees lip balm sold out.

The s'mores Cup Noodles treat is available online and at Walmart locations nationwide for $1.18.



www.cbsnews.com

Cup Noodles introduces new s'mores instant ramen flavor in an ode to summer camping

Those looking to have dessert-inspired ramen can now try s'mores Cup Noodles.
www.cbsnews.com www.cbsnews.com
 
I can't see this being good. I have had S'mores Poptarts and they were bomb. The Japanese love weird flavors. Their Pringle flavors are wacky.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,242,005
Messages
55,795,604
Members
174,937
Latest member
ChosenOne

Share this page

Back
Top