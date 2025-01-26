Fourth case of damaged submarine cable A submarine cable was damaged in the Baltic Sea, the fourth case reported by the Nordic countries in the past two months. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasised, "The resilience and security of our infrastructure is a top priority." #EuropeNews

A new sabotage has been discovered in the Baltic sea. This time against data cables connecting Sweden and Latvia. the sabotage was discovered in swedish water.The cable is seriously damaged, but is still partially functioning.Swedish coastguard, naval forces and NATO forces has identified 3 possible suspect ships, and breaking news is that one of them has been taken into custody. No details about that yet.