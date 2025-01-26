  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

International new sabotage against data cable infrastructure in the Baltic sea. ship taken into custody.

A new sabotage has been discovered in the Baltic sea. This time against data cables connecting Sweden and Latvia. the sabotage was discovered in swedish water.
The cable is seriously damaged, but is still partially functioning.
Swedish coastguard, naval forces and NATO forces has identified 3 possible suspect ships, and breaking news is that one of them has been taken into custody. No details about that yet.

www.euronews.com

Fourth case of damaged submarine cable

A submarine cable was damaged in the Baltic Sea, the fourth case reported by the Nordic countries in the past two months. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasised, "The resilience and security of our infrastructure is a top priority." #EuropeNews
www.euronews.com www.euronews.com
 
"Vezhen", the seized ship is registered in Malta and left the russian port in Ust-Luga 2 days ago.

Link in swedisn
www.expressen.se

JUST NU: Fartyg beslagtaget efter nya kabelbrottet

Ett fartyg har tagits i beslag efter kabelbrottet mellan Gotland och Lettland. Kustbevakningen är på plats vid ett Maltaregistrerat fartyg utanför Karlskrona. I fredags lämnade fartyget en hamn i Ryssland. – Regeringen följer händelseutvecklingen noga, säger Ulf Kristersson till Expressen.
www.expressen.se www.expressen.se
 
