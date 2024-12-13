New "meta" might be not so new but a slight improvement and a mix

R

Rubios

Yellow Belt
@Yellow
Joined
Jan 19, 2024
Messages
247
Reaction score
250
I'm leaning towards a combination of 1- a refined pressure jab & 2-good set-ups for calf kicks.

Every boxer has a stance and a style, but if we are going by-the-book, the constant jab around the opponent just for pressure/hiding the coming shots is done leaning the weight on the back foot.
So it's a pretty valid MMA stance allowing TDD, checks and so on.

On the other hand, most (at least, many) low kicks in MMA are thrown "like a sting jab", with no setup whatsoever.

KB 101 is 1-low kick. The dude in front of you knows that after a jab he should expect a right hand or a low kick, so he is automatically aware of his left guard/check as an instinctive single reaction.

In MMA, you cannot prepare your leg to check proactively because after that jab the other dude could go for a single/double TD, close the distance to wrestle...

I'm not talking Ernesto Hoost level low kick setups, but just a decoy to land from proper range and torque.
AND aiming for the calf instead of the thigh.

TL;DR Not very different from what a prime Aldo short, fast combo ending with a low kick would be... but going for the calf.

Just 2 of these early would determine a lot how the fight develops.
 
Actually I think the newest meta is trying to be as athletically conditioned as you can while trying to cut the most amount of weight as you can because you're too scared to fight in your actual weight division that's causing a problem where you're actually less technically proficient and less variation as a fighter because you spend most of your camp trying to lose 30 lb instead of actually being on the mats and learning new things and new styles and new tools that you can add to your game and that's why we end up with some cookie cutter fighters and the sport slowly starts to look all the same


Nobody in their right mind should be cutting more than 10 lb Max and even that's ridiculous.. the sport would look much different if weight cutting was actually pushed out of the sport because it would leave more time for actual skill development and new improvements to the game of MMA

I competed in Jiu-Jitsu many times and never cut more than 8 lb I believe and that was just because I took a tournament on late notice but outside of that I never cut weight so before anyone says oh you never competed you don't know I have I don't believe in weight cutting I'll never be a big weight cutter ..

That's why guys like BJ Penn and Frankie Edgar, Sakuraba will always have my respect...

The sport needs more originators and more creative fighters... We foolishly think that we have figured out MMA already meanwhile there's tons of martial arts that could still be mixed in and applied to the sport that hasn't even started yet the true meaning behind being a mixed martial artist is to study as many martial arts as you can and form your own style off of that...that works with your physical attributes the best
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

R
Best low kicks in martial arts
2
Replies
31
Views
1K
Kono dio da!
Kono dio da!

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,254,474
Messages
56,649,153
Members
175,333
Latest member
dubhlinn

Share this page

Back
Top