New "meta" might be not so new but a slight improvement and a mix

Actually I think the newest meta is trying to be as athletically conditioned as you can while trying to cut the most amount of weight as you can because you're too scared to fight in your actual weight division that's causing a problem where you're actually less technically proficient and less variation as a fighter because you spend most of your camp trying to lose 30 lb instead of actually being on the mats and learning new things and new styles and new tools that you can add to your game and that's why we end up with some cookie cutter fighters and the sport slowly starts to look all the same





Nobody in their right mind should be cutting more than 10 lb Max and even that's ridiculous.. the sport would look much different if weight cutting was actually pushed out of the sport because it would leave more time for actual skill development and new improvements to the game of MMA



I competed in Jiu-Jitsu many times and never cut more than 8 lb I believe and that was just because I took a tournament on late notice but outside of that I never cut weight so before anyone says oh you never competed you don't know I have I don't believe in weight cutting I'll never be a big weight cutter ..



That's why guys like BJ Penn and Frankie Edgar, Sakuraba will always have my respect...



The sport needs more originators and more creative fighters... We foolishly think that we have figured out MMA already meanwhile there's tons of martial arts that could still be mixed in and applied to the sport that hasn't even started yet the true meaning behind being a mixed martial artist is to study as many martial arts as you can and form your own style off of that...that works with your physical attributes the best