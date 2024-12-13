New "meta" might be not so new but a slight improvement and a mix

I'm leaning towards a combination of 1- a refined pressure jab & 2-good set-ups for calf kicks.
Every boxer has a stance and a style, but if we are going by-the-book, the constant jab around the opponent just for pressure/hiding the coming shots is done leaning the weight on the back foot.
So it's a pretty valid MMA stance allowing TDD, checks and so on.
On the other hand, most (at least, many) low kicks in MMA are thrown "like a sting jab", with no setup whatsoever.
KB 101 is 1-low kick. The dude in front of you knows that after a jab he should expect a right hand or a low kick, so he is automatically aware of his left guard/check as an instinctive single reaction.
In MMA, you cannot prepare your leg to check proactively because after that jab the other dude could go for a single/double TD, close the distance to wrestle...
I'm not talking Ernesto Hoost level low kick setups, but just a decoy to land from proper range and torque.
AND aiming for the calf instead of the thigh.
TL;DR Not very different from what a prime Aldo short, fast combo ending with a low kick would be... but going for the calf.
Just 2 of these early would determine a lot how the fight develops.
