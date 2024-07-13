Never get an oil change at Walmart

Wife took her car to Walmart to get an oil change.

Morons drained the transmission fluid , not the oil and then put 5 liters more oil in the engine. Wife went to go pick it up and it was blowing smoke like crazy and jerking when it moved. Luckily she only made it like have a block before bring it back. 2x the oild and no transmission fluid in it. Had to have it towed to the Subaru dealer. I guess we will be finding out if they're buying us a new car or not.

I typically bring mine to an actual mechanic and she usually brings hers to the dealership but she figured it would save some time this time around.
 
Walmart is a fucking dump
 
Walmart, not even once <36>
 
I'm sure it will work out for you but definitely sucks in the meantime
 
