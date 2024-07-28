Never been more indifferent about a UFC title fight

That's not to say I wasn't curious about the outcome, I obviously watched the fight, but I found myself watching with absolutely no emotions invested in it. I have no hate towards Leon or for Belal, neither stir up much emotion in me one way or the other.

We've had shitty champs in the past, but at least they were usually fighting a more likeable opponent that you could cheer for, and vice versa, a likeable champ vs a challenger I didn't care for. Like, as lame as Leon is, at least it got me pumped to see him shut out Colby's annoying ass into irrelevance, or crush Marty's dream of catching Anderson's record. Ya, we can't forget the headkick, just like we can't forget Holy Holm's headkick of Ronda, both were epic and I'm grateful for both. That said, much like Holy Holm, Leon is a boring decision machine and him knocking someone out was one of those crazy things that will happen now and then if you fight often enough, but the vast majority of his fights are cure for insomnia.

Last night was simply the two least interesting guys in the division (both in terms of personality as well as fighting ability), fighting each other, for the title.... it was weird that it brought no emotions out of me whatsoever. All I kept thinking is can we just get this over with so we can feed the winner to the Nomad.
 
"REMEMBER THE NAME... MUHAMMAD"

And anyone who didn't think it was awesome watching him toss around the guy that 'was almost GSP or better level' is lying or a obvious hater.
 
What gets me most is the compete and total disregard for muhammad he's the opposite of leon. fights anyone fights whenever fights often. leon has never fought often. Since 2020 leon has fought 6 times, belal has fought 9.

He throws more strikes, he shoots more take downs, He's less likely to engage in starring contests with his opponent.

Glad he got borring ass leon out of there tbh.
 
I agree with you, TS. I felt the same way. Despite Leon's headkick on Usman, both had a well deserved reputation as boring points fighters so I didnt really care about either of them. It was a decent fight but nothing spectacular.
During the fight I couldnt help but think how both of these guys have talked of moving up to MW. I think it would be Johny Hendricks all over again if they do.
 
I hear you TS and kind of felt the same way. Neither guy generates much interest and I was a bit indifferent on the outcome. Was pulling for Edwards slightly but was baffled by his performance. Horrible effort.....wtf was Leon thinking. Leon has a tendency to lose focus, (almost got KOed by pillow fisted Diaz) but it seemed he lost focus for 5 rounds last night. Belal is a tough, solid, grinder.....not terribly exciting.
 
What gets me most is the compete and total disregard for muhammad he's the opposite of leon. fights anyone fights whenever fights often. leon has never fought often. Since 2020 leon has fought 6 times, belal has fought 9.

He throws more strikes, he shoots more take downs, He's less likely to engage in starring contests with his opponent.

Glad he got borring ass leon out of there tbh.
It was a better fight than I expected. This fight made me think Belal has a shot against Shavkat.
 
It was a better fight than I expected. This fight made me think Belal has a shot against Shavkat.
Yeah, he has definitely improved and is better than I thought, I don’t think he beats Shavkat, but I will say he will probably be his toughest opponent in the division.
 
And people were complaining when GSP was dominating that division <lol>

WW isn't the shadow of itself these days
 
