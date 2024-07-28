Never been more indifferent about a UFC title fight

That's not to say I wasn't curious about the outcome, I obviously watched the fight, but I found myself watching with absolutely no emotions invested in it. I have no hate towards Leon or for Belal, neither stir up much emotion in me one way or the other.



We've had shitty champs in the past, but at least they were usually fighting a more likeable opponent that you could cheer for, and vice versa, a likeable champ vs a challenger I didn't care for. Like, as lame as Leon is, at least it got me pumped to see him shut out Colby's annoying ass into irrelevance, or crush Marty's dream of catching Anderson's record. Ya, we can't forget the headkick, just like we can't forget Holy Holm's headkick of Ronda, both were epic and I'm grateful for both. That said, much like Holy Holm, Leon is a boring decision machine and him knocking someone out was one of those crazy things that will happen now and then if you fight often enough, but the vast majority of his fights are cure for insomnia.



Last night was simply the two least interesting guys in the division (both in terms of personality as well as fighting ability), fighting each other, for the title.... it was weird that it brought no emotions out of me whatsoever. All I kept thinking is can we just get this over with so we can feed the winner to the Nomad.