"Netflix will never sell ads"

Reed Hastings Explains Why Netflix Won’t Ever Sell Ads | AdExchanger Seriously, folks, Netflix has no intention of monetizing with ads, ever. Netflix CEO Reed Hastings even referred to advertising as a form of exploitation on the company’s full year 2019 earnings call on Tuesday. “We want to be the safe respite where you can explore, you can get stimulated, have...

"We want to be the safe respite where you can explore, you can get stimulated, have fun and enjoy – and have none of the controversy around exploiting users with advertising"This was only 4 years ago. Now they are forcing long time subscribers to watch ads or pay more for their premium plan. Never believe a rich exec's lies.