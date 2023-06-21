I read the Three Body Problem series by Liu Cixin, that this show was based off of, and they were really well done. The series is definitely worth a read and can be found online to read for free. I believe there was already a Chinese version to this series done, but Netflix is giving it the full big budget experience for their version. Eiza Gonzalez will be starring in this one. I'm excited!







Here is the synopsis for the story:



Set against the backdrop of China's Cultural Revolution, a secret military project sends signals into space to establish contact with aliens. An alien civilization on the brink of destruction captures the signal and plans to invade Earth. Meanwhile, on Earth, different camps start forming, planning to either welcome the superior beings and help them take over a world seen as corrupt, or to fight against the invasion.