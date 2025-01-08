I am back home for christmas and had to buy a laptop in an emergency cos my other is being repaired. I found a microsoft surface pro 3, I7, 256gb storage, 16gb ram, MS word free, refurbished for 300 euro. It is small and light, suited for what i needed and powerful for what it is but the right mouse button isnt working. Linking a wireless mouse works fine. I



like it but can i get a better laptop at this price? Is it worth buying this second hand 300 euro with a fault or is it normal to find it for this price first or second hand?



Guy in the shop aaid theyd be a grand first hand normally but I see a lot for 250 euro but not with those specs. Have to ask cos will be returning to my other home soon.