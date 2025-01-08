PC Need emergency laptop/tablet purchase help

PBAC

PBAC

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
May 15, 2022
Messages
5,418
Reaction score
4,565
I am back home for christmas and had to buy a laptop in an emergency cos my other is being repaired. I found a microsoft surface pro 3, I7, 256gb storage, 16gb ram, MS word free, refurbished for 300 euro. It is small and light, suited for what i needed and powerful for what it is but the right mouse button isnt working. Linking a wireless mouse works fine. I

like it but can i get a better laptop at this price? Is it worth buying this second hand 300 euro with a fault or is it normal to find it for this price first or second hand?

Guy in the shop aaid theyd be a grand first hand normally but I see a lot for 250 euro but not with those specs. Have to ask cos will be returning to my other home soon.
 
PBAC said:
I am back home for christmas and had to buy a laptop in an emergency cos my other is being repaired. I found a microsoft surface pro 3, I7, 256gb storage, 16gb ram, MS word free, refurbished for 300 euro. It is small and light, suited for what i needed and powerful for what it is but the right mouse button isnt working. Linking a wireless mouse works fine. I

like it but can i get a better laptop at this price? Is it worth buying this second hand 300 euro with a fault or is it normal to find it for this price first or second hand?

Guy in the shop aaid theyd be a grand first hand normally but I see a lot for 250 euro but not with those specs. Have to ask cos will be returning to my other home soon.
Click to expand...
Have you confirmed the right mouse button works on another computer? That sounds like a mouse issue.

I have no idea what the Euro laptop market is these days. You also have to be more specific with specs. An i7 refurb could from Haswell or Ivy Bridge like 10 generations ago.
 
Madmick said:
Have you confirmed the right mouse button works on another computer? That sounds like a mouse issue.

I have no idea what the Euro laptop market is these days. You also have to be more specific with specs. An i7 refurb could from Haswell or Ivy Bridge like 10 generations ago.
Click to expand...
Well its the right touchpad key not mouse also the left key has to be jammed on or repeadaely pressed before it works. I brought it back in and they said if its not working theyd just box it off and send it back, but if its worth 1000 then the touch pad issue is livable.

Its a surface pro 4 actually, not 3.no idea what model only that its microsoft and 2024.
 
PBAC said:
Well its the right touchpad key not mouse also the left key has to be jammed on or repeadaely pressed before it works. I brought it back in and they said if its not working theyd just box it off and send it back, but if its worth 1000 then the touch pad issue is livable.

Its a surface pro 4 actually, not 3.no idea what model only that its microsoft and 2024.
Click to expand...
You need to go to "About" computer to see what the hardware specifications are. Better yet, download HWInfo, run it, and see specifically what all the components are. It can't be a 2024 Surface Pro because that line is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon X processors, not the Intel i7's:
en.wikipedia.org

Surface Pro (11th generation) - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

The Surface Pro 10 series would have had a Core 7 Ultra, not an i7. So it's a Surface Pro 9 series at the latest from 2022 (i7-1255U or i7-1265U).
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,255,938
Messages
56,748,827
Members
175,386
Latest member
aceofheartss88

Share this page

Back
Top