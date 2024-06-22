NBA Offseason Thread: Bronny's Legacy Edition

I got huge into last years draft. This year not so much. UCLA sucked so i didnt watch as much college ball as normal. Ive been reading up on prospects recently. some of the pac 12 guys Im familiar with:



cody williams, draft range 5-15, long wing who averaged 12 points and shot 42% from three as a freshman. Great length at 6-8 with 7 foot+ wingspan. He needs to work on his ball handling and get stronger. He fades in and out of games and doesnt force the issue very often. Lots of potential and upside but also could just as easily turn into your typical lengthy 3 and d wing that does nothing to stand out and is a career backup role player.



tristan da silva, draft range 12-24, 6-9 tweener forward who can really shoot it from three with confidence and has a smooth polished inside/out game. Not very physical for a pf though and not overly quick or explosive for a perimeter guy. He was a 3 year starter at colorado and has lots of experience and had a lot of offense ran through him so he can probably contribute quicker than later. Im hoping the lakers get this guy



adem bona, draft range 30-50, 6-9 center who is an athletic and physical freak who impacts the game on defense and has non stop motor. Zero offensive skills though, strictly a 2 feet in the paint finisher. picks up lots of fouls due to lack of discipline, tries way too hard to chase blocks and show on screens out on the perimeter where he picks up cheap fouls. Runs the court like a gaurd often out ahead of the break.