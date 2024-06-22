  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

NBA Offseason Thread: Bronny's Legacy Edition

Croaker

Croaker

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Jun 17, 2023
Messages
5,879
Reaction score
10,010
This draft sucks. The most important pick in the draft is Bronny because of where LeOldman goes

So we're all looking forward to the moves on draft night more than the draft itself. Lit.

Future bust and #1 pick



Bust #2



Bust #3



I have no clue who's going first, but these 3 are IMO the best.

Sarr is the best athlete and should be #1 IMO
 
I got huge into last years draft. This year not so much. UCLA sucked so i didnt watch as much college ball as normal. Ive been reading up on prospects recently. some of the pac 12 guys Im familiar with:

cody williams, draft range 5-15, long wing who averaged 12 points and shot 42% from three as a freshman. Great length at 6-8 with 7 foot+ wingspan. He needs to work on his ball handling and get stronger. He fades in and out of games and doesnt force the issue very often. Lots of potential and upside but also could just as easily turn into your typical lengthy 3 and d wing that does nothing to stand out and is a career backup role player.

tristan da silva, draft range 12-24, 6-9 tweener forward who can really shoot it from three with confidence and has a smooth polished inside/out game. Not very physical for a pf though and not overly quick or explosive for a perimeter guy. He was a 3 year starter at colorado and has lots of experience and had a lot of offense ran through him so he can probably contribute quicker than later. Im hoping the lakers get this guy

adem bona, draft range 30-50, 6-9 center who is an athletic and physical freak who impacts the game on defense and has non stop motor. Zero offensive skills though, strictly a 2 feet in the paint finisher. picks up lots of fouls due to lack of discipline, tries way too hard to chase blocks and show on screens out on the perimeter where he picks up cheap fouls. Runs the court like a gaurd often out ahead of the break.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,937
Messages
55,727,635
Members
174,912
Latest member
welcome2dajungle

Share this page

Back
Top