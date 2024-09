Nizam al-Mulk said: Considering the money and how most teams work more of the blame for losses should be on the highest paid players not some guy who clearly lacks the power to tell players what to do on most teams. Click to expand...

Coaches are the easiest part of the formula to change. The coaches are almost always more expendable. Getting rid of the good players probably means you are rebuilding and are going to suck. But if you swap coaches and pray you've got another chance to win unless your new coach is Doc Rivers.