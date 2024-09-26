Naughty Dog abandons its franchises

This can be seen as a good thing or a bad thing but one thing I've noticed is that once Naughty Dog moves on from a series they completely abandon it never to go back.



Crash Bandicoot

Jak and Dexter

Uncharted

The Last of Us



The only time they worked on two franchises simultaneously was when they were wrapping up the Uncharted storyline. Sadly what this means is that we will never get another Jak and Daxter or Uncharted unless Sony gives it to another developer. We are getting The Last of Us 3 but that might be it once they figure out the next new idea for a game.