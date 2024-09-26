Naughty Dog abandons its franchises

blaseblase

blaseblase

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Feb 28, 2023
Messages
10,344
Reaction score
20,073
This can be seen as a good thing or a bad thing but one thing I've noticed is that once Naughty Dog moves on from a series they completely abandon it never to go back.

Crash Bandicoot
Jak and Dexter
Uncharted
The Last of Us

The only time they worked on two franchises simultaneously was when they were wrapping up the Uncharted storyline. Sadly what this means is that we will never get another Jak and Daxter or Uncharted unless Sony gives it to another developer. We are getting The Last of Us 3 but that might be it once they figure out the next new idea for a game.
 
I'm not sure why Sony never was willing to hire more people to revive those old franchises.

I think a new Jack and Daxter would do well. Especially on a AA budget. Bend, Bluepoint, or another studio could probably make a good sequel. Ditto with Uncharted, it was actually done in Golden Abyss on Vita.
 
Jawth said:
I'm not sure why Sony never was willing to hire more people to revive those old franchises.

I think a new Jack and Daxter would do well. Especially on a AA budget. Bend, Bluepoint, or another studio could probably make a good sequel. Ditto with Uncharted, it was actually done in Golden Abyss on Vita.
Click to expand...

I feel like Drake's story doesn't need a sequel but they could totally do a prequel about a young Sully.
 
In their defense they don't own the rights to Crash Bandicoot and haven't in over 20 years.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Zeke's Chaingun
News Dog Behavior and the Kristi Noem execution of her dog
5 6 7
Replies
135
Views
4K
Jack Reacheround
Jack Reacheround

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,248,111
Messages
56,240,159
Members
175,120
Latest member
zdravko

Share this page

Back
Top