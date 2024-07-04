these are the only fight diaz can win these days
Well he certainly wasnt gonna back down from that fucking little twerpDisrespecting Nate from far away is a total bitch move, punk needs to learn TSGH.
Full respect to Nate, a true warrior. Never Has backed down, Never will.
Someone who can actually throw hands, not that little influencer f*****I think they did
Go and cry to the mods then snitchIs this relevant to the UFC? I am interested in Nate's BS ofcourse, but still not UFC related anymore
They both have a lisp. Thats not intentional.why nate trying to talk like tyson?? with accent and pronunciation and all.
Its possible it was staged, esp if you listen to the audioI haven’t been out in public in a bit, but is it really getting this bad out there?!
Or am I correct in assuming the begging part was staged? Can a “man” be this much of a bitch?
Father Time caught up to Nate. Never considered Nick or Nate to be a can.nate is a fucking can. he needs to shut the fuck up before one of the paul brothers puts him to sleep.