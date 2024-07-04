  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Media Nate Diaz goes off on social media influencer

Is this relevant to the UFC? I am interested in Nate's BS ofcourse, but still not UFC related anymore
 
nate is a fucking can. he needs to shut the fuck up before one of the paul brothers puts him to sleep.
 
why nate trying to talk like tyson?? with accent and pronunciation and all.
 
It should have ended with Nates section, he tore him down verbally and I agree, you cant talk trash to a fighter and then walk it back stammering "I-I-I respect everyone I-I just w-want to see a g-good fight". Dont walk it back, you said it, own it.

But I have to draw the line at those fucking meat head goons chasing a guy who might weight 95 lbs soaking wet. Real tough guys. You do that just because he was mean to your man?

I dont know where they live, but one day they might try the wrong man, and in America, its safe to assume EVERYONE has something on them. They knew they were chasing a baby gazelle so the threat to them was in the negatives. One day they might cross the wrong man.
 
I haven’t been out in public in a bit, but is it really getting this bad out there?!

Or am I correct in assuming the begging part was staged? Can a “man” be this much of a bitch?
 
Bowel-forged Stool said:
I haven’t been out in public in a bit, but is it really getting this bad out there?!

Or am I correct in assuming the begging part was staged? Can a “man” be this much of a bitch?
Click to expand...
Its possible it was staged, esp if you listen to the audio

but can a guy be a bitch like that? of course.
 
dildos said:
nate is a fucking can. he needs to shut the fuck up before one of the paul brothers puts him to sleep.
Click to expand...
Father Time caught up to Nate. Never considered Nick or Nate to be a can.
Either Paul Should be able to sleep Nate - at least they aren't little punks scared to face him while talking $hit.
 
Someone actually showed up to the Nate-Mas boxing press conference?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,242,121
Messages
55,801,970
Members
174,941
Latest member
Tophik

Share this page

Back
Top