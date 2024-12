NASA shut down their quantum computer?

Spam On Rye said: Now if NASA could just shut down completely. AI will never be able to think for itself and aliens are fake and grey. It's all a materialist worldview attempting to explain metaphysics and failing miserably. Click to expand...

AI's can already think for themselves, in various ways.One of the most successful paths of AI, is the one they used to beat the game GO and create Chess AI's, where they do not give the AI a single instruction on how the game is played, how pieces move, etc and instead just let the program observe the game playing giving it the sole instruction of 'conquering the game'.The AI on its own, must observe how pieces can move and what outcome is being sought in the game by determine what is a win and what is a loss.What they have found is this is vastly superior to the prior method where humans would input all that data, and teach it numerous paths to victory and then the super computer would execute 'our rules and systems' better than we could and win. That is what the early chess computers did.The newest AI figures its own path to success, often finding more efficient and better ways than any human has ever thought of. There has already been more than one example of Google AI developing its own coding and communication language and a Facebook AI that scared their scientists so much they also shut it down.If the AI is making its own decisions independent of humans i think that qualifies as thought.