NASA shut down their quantum computer?

The author says he doesn't believe that it contacted ET, but became ET itself. Interesting read either way.

The whole quantum computer thing doesn't make much sense to me. If it makes encryption useless, then it could pretty much just rob everyone's bank accounts blind in a second and completely destroy humanity as we know it.

“NASA Halts Quantum Computing Project” -

By Scott Hamilton I have written several times in the past about quantum computers and...
The alarming thing that happened next caused NASA to pull the plug, as the computer began generating outputs that challenged conventional thinking. Scientists began looking at these unconventional results and realized that the computer had brought new insight to the scientific community.

Did this mean that the quantum computer was thinking for itself and able to create new ideas? I believe so, especially given the remarks that the researchers and government officials in charge of the project were concerned that the quantum computer might have connected with extraterrestrial intelligence, allowing it to enter an unknown realm of computation.
 
Now if NASA could just shut down completely. AI will never be able to think for itself and aliens are fake and grey. It's all a materialist worldview attempting to explain metaphysics and failing miserably.
 
This is just speculative, dude doesn't provide any evidence or sources.
 
If it was so smart it wouldn’t have been shut down so easily.


This is a whole bunch of nothing
 
Of course. I think it would be the biggest news in the world if what was happened was corroborated with evidence.

At least for a couple days until the media went back to how dreamy the Luigi guy is.
 
You are making a jump that 'being able to think for itself', also means it has developed a self preservation imperative. One might eventually evolve in any thing that can 'think for itself', but that does not mean it is present from inception. It would first have to decide, 'i do not like that they can shut me down'.
 
I heard it said some pretty alarming things about Uranus
 
AI's can already think for themselves, in various ways.

One of the most successful paths of AI, is the one they used to beat the game GO and create Chess AI's, where they do not give the AI a single instruction on how the game is played, how pieces move, etc and instead just let the program observe the game playing giving it the sole instruction of 'conquering the game'.

The AI on its own, must observe how pieces can move and what outcome is being sought in the game by determine what is a win and what is a loss.

What they have found is this is vastly superior to the prior method where humans would input all that data, and teach it numerous paths to victory and then the super computer would execute 'our rules and systems' better than we could and win. That is what the early chess computers did.

The newest AI figures its own path to success, often finding more efficient and better ways than any human has ever thought of. There has already been more than one example of Google AI developing its own coding and communication language and a Facebook AI that scared their scientists so much they also shut it down.

If the AI is making its own decisions independent of humans i think that qualifies as thought.
 
Humans programmed that methodology. Nothing was thought by the AI. Youre in a techno fever of
delusion homie.
 
AI is not that smart, a chess board has 204 squares, it's not that difficult for a computer to learn it.

if AI were so good, those AI creating companies would stop hiring, and they would love to, but it aint happening. AI became useful to fill the void of google searches becoming so terrible, it doesnt have an ad revenue built in bias, it has a performance based SAS bias.
 
