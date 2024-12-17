NASA shut down their quantum computer?

RoastBeast
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Dec 23, 2022
- Messages
- 5,664
- Reaction score
- 10,308
The author says he doesn't believe that it contacted ET, but became ET itself. Interesting read either way.
The whole quantum computer thing doesn't make much sense to me. If it makes encryption useless, then it could pretty much just rob everyone's bank accounts blind in a second and completely destroy humanity as we know it.
The alarming thing that happened next caused NASA to pull the plug, as the computer began generating outputs that challenged conventional thinking. Scientists began looking at these unconventional results and realized that the computer had brought new insight to the scientific community.
Did this mean that the quantum computer was thinking for itself and able to create new ideas? I believe so, especially given the remarks that the researchers and government officials in charge of the project were concerned that the quantum computer might have connected with extraterrestrial intelligence, allowing it to enter an unknown realm of computation.
The whole quantum computer thing doesn't make much sense to me. If it makes encryption useless, then it could pretty much just rob everyone's bank accounts blind in a second and completely destroy humanity as we know it.
“NASA Halts Quantum Computing Project” -
By Scott Hamilton I have written several times in the past about quantum computers and...
www.techshepherd.org
The alarming thing that happened next caused NASA to pull the plug, as the computer began generating outputs that challenged conventional thinking. Scientists began looking at these unconventional results and realized that the computer had brought new insight to the scientific community.
Did this mean that the quantum computer was thinking for itself and able to create new ideas? I believe so, especially given the remarks that the researchers and government officials in charge of the project were concerned that the quantum computer might have connected with extraterrestrial intelligence, allowing it to enter an unknown realm of computation.