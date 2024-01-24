News Naoya Inoue vs Luis Nery targeted for May 6 at the Tokyo Dome

Nouya said he wants 2 defences before moving up again.

My vote is Sam Goodman next!

He deserves the payday.
He is an overachieving hardworker.
When’s the last time somebody fought 4 times a year above regional level?!
Undefeated, ranked 1# on 2 major orgs, seems like a chill dude too.

it’s sad he is not getting noticed.. doesnt even have a wikipedia page!
 
Nouya said he wants 2 defences before moving up again.

My vote is Sam Goodman next!

He deserves the payday.
He is an overachieving hardworker.
When’s the last time somebody fought 4 times a year above regional level?!
Undefeated, ranked 1# on 2 major orgs, seems like a chill dude too.

it’s sad he is not getting noticed.. doesnt even have a wikipedia page!
Inoue & Ohashi said he will fight 3 times this year with his next 2 fights likely being Nery at Tokyo Dome in May & MJ (in Saudi in September). Goodman could be the third fight in December before Inoue moves up to 126 next year (no I don't think any of these 3 can beat him)

If Goodman was smart in the meantime he will line up a fight against Casimero & Elijah Pierce & get them both out of the convo because both have been talking a lot of sh*t about Inoue, especially Casimero. Then it will be a virtual guarantee that if Inoue has a 3rd fight at 122, it will have to be Goodman & he will get that Inoue stimulus check

All 3: Nery, MJ, & Goodman will also be mandatories via the different belts
 
Inoue & Ohashi said he will fight 3 times this year with his next 2 fights likely being Nery at Tokyo Dome in May & MJ (in Saudi in September). Goodman could be the third fight in December before Inoue moves up to 126 next year (no I don't think any of these 3 can beat him)

If Goodman was smart in the meantime he will line up a fight against Casimero & Elijah Pierce & get them both out of the convo because both have been talking a lot of sh*t about Inoue, especially Casimero. Then it will be a virtual guarantee that if Inoue has a 3rd fight at 122, it will have to be Goodman & he will get that Inoue stimulus check

All 3: Nery, MJ, & Goodman will also be mandatories via the different belts
Tbh, I think MJ would be a waste of Nouya’s time if he’s not planning on staying at the weight. Unless MJ avenges his loss to Tapales (more impressively than Inoue) or beats either Cas or Goodman.

Also, nobody is challenging inoue lol. Since you mentioned it.
Maybe in the next division.. Rafael Espinoza impressed against Robeisy.

NAH JK , he crushes all their champs on the same night lol!
 
Tbh, I think MJ would be a waste of Nouya’s time if he’s not planning on staying at the weight. Unless MJ avenges his loss to Tapales (more impressively than Inoue) or beats either Cas or Goodman.

Also, nobody is challenging inoue lol. Since you mentioned it.
Maybe in the next division.. Rafael Espinoza impressed against Robeisy.

NAH JK , he crushes all their champs on the same night lol!
Well its a Saudi payday & he is also a mandatory & some people thought he won against Tapales, so it also quashes the debate of "what would it have turned out like if Inoue had to go undisputed vs MJ instead of Tapales"

So considering all these, it will most likely happen with the biggest reason being the Saudi interest

At 126 I think both Espinoza & Kholmatov will be a challenge for him. I expect Kholmatov to stop Ford & win the vacant title
 
A lot of people started sharing that Inoue was afraid of Casimero. they were supposed to fight before the pandemic but was cancelled.
But I think Casimero has to win some fights first to deserve a shot.
 
Is anyone near Inoue's weight capable of posing a challenge?
 
No one at 122

At 126 I think both Espinoza & Kholmatov will present challenges

Both will have quiet a big size advantage over Inoue as they both will rehydrate well above 140 if we go by the fact that Tapales rehydrated to 139.9 vs Inoue's 135.4. Kholmatov looks quiet big for 126 & Espinoza is 6'1

Espinoza also has volume & power while Kholmatov also has power, a good amateur pedigree, & gets stronger as the fight goes on

If they hold titles by 2025 then Inoue will have to fight them if he wants to test himself & go undisputed again

Robeisy Ramirez should also be a good fight even if he lost to Espinoza
 
Casimero's utterly delusional pinoy fans are the only one's who think that

He looked horrible in his last fight against some Japanese part time gym instructor & escaped a loss with what looked like an intentional headbutt which opened up a cut & stopped the fight early & he ended up with a draw

He is just a brutal KO waiting to happen for Inoue, Goodman is a better fight
 
I'd love Goodman to get that fight in some ways, Inoue would be too much for him though and likely will have a painful ending for Sam. He's very likeable Sam for the reasons you mentioned, a great rep for Aussie boxing.
 
www.boxingscene.com

Japanese Prospect Kanamu Sakama Passes Away Aged 20

Japanese prospect Kanamu Sakama passed away at just 20 years of age after being forced to withdraw from his scheduled March 18 contest at Tokyo’s Korakuen Hall against Hiroki Oki.
www.boxingscene.com www.boxingscene.com


The second person from that card to pass away. RIP.
 
