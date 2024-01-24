Inoue & Ohashi said he will fight 3 times this year with his next 2 fights likely being Nery at Tokyo Dome in May & MJ (in Saudi in September). Goodman could be the third fight in December before Inoue moves up to 126 next year (no I don't think any of these 3 can beat him)



If Goodman was smart in the meantime he will line up a fight against Casimero & Elijah Pierce & get them both out of the convo because both have been talking a lot of sh*t about Inoue, especially Casimero. Then it will be a virtual guarantee that if Inoue has a 3rd fight at 122, it will have to be Goodman & he will get that Inoue stimulus check



All 3: Nery, MJ, & Goodman will also be mandatories via the different belts