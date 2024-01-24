BoxerMaurits
Per Japanese media.
Legendary venue, hosted a lot of K-1 WGP’s:
i don't think nery deserves it, to be honest... but i'll enjoy watching naoya knock him out.
Inoue & Ohashi said he will fight 3 times this year with his next 2 fights likely being Nery at Tokyo Dome in May & MJ (in Saudi in September). Goodman could be the third fight in December before Inoue moves up to 126 next year (no I don't think any of these 3 can beat him)Nouya said he wants 2 defences before moving up again.
My vote is Sam Goodman next!
He deserves the payday.
He is an overachieving hardworker.
When’s the last time somebody fought 4 times a year above regional level?!
Undefeated, ranked 1# on 2 major orgs, seems like a chill dude too.
it’s sad he is not getting noticed.. doesnt even have a wikipedia page!
If Goodman was smart in the meantime he will line up a fight against Casimero & Elijah Pierce & get them both out of the convo because both have been talking a lot of sh*t about Inoue, especially Casimero. Then it will be a virtual guarantee that if Inoue has a 3rd fight at 122, it will have to be Goodman & he will get that Inoue stimulus check
All 3: Nery, MJ, & Goodman will also be mandatories via the different belts
Well its a Saudi payday & he is also a mandatory & some people thought he won against Tapales, so it also quashes the debate of "what would it have turned out like if Inoue had to go undisputed vs MJ instead of Tapales"Tbh, I think MJ would be a waste of Nouya’s time if he’s not planning on staying at the weight. Unless MJ avenges his loss to Tapales (more impressively than Inoue) or beats either Cas or Goodman.
Also, nobody is challenging inoue lol. Since you mentioned it.
Maybe in the next division.. Rafael Espinoza impressed against Robeisy.
NAH JK , he crushes all their champs on the same night lol!
No one at 122Is anyone near Inoue's weight capable of posing a challenge?
Casimero's utterly delusional pinoy fans are the only one's who think thatA lot of people started sharing that Inoue was afraid of Casimero. they were supposed to fight before the pandemic but was cancelled.
But I think Casimero has to win some fights first to deserve a shot.
Sounds fair, lolYou're right, he doesn't deserve it, but he absolutely deserves the beat down he'll inevitably receive so i'm all for it.