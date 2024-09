dipstickjimmy said: Khalil got picked as a "Showcase" fight for Alex. Zero top 10 wins in his career and 6 losses to unranked (outside top 15) guys means he clearly doesn't deserve from a meritocracy point of view. The UFC has moved pretty far from the "Match Making" days of the best fight the best. Click to expand...

Eh ...looking at the rankings* their options were pretty limited. They needed a headliner. They had shit to work with, so they put together their nicest turd sandwhich and served it up.It is hard to say Oezdemir is a more interesting or deserving option, same for Krylov who is so inactive I actually thought he had retired years ago.At least Khalil is an exciting fighter who delivers violence (win or lose) and is reasonably active and on a win streak.*and ignoring the Ankalaev thing which I detailed in a prior post.