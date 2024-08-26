Name a UFC conspiracy theory that you 100% believe to be reality.

Nothing too crazy, but I 100% believe that fights have been and continue to be rigged. Conor's and Ronda's pre-title fights, some of Sean O'Malley's (especially Yan), and Paddy vs. Gordon.



Also more generally, decisions are the easiest way to rig a fight because there are zero repercussions for judges. Dana's already conditioned people to think that judging is horrible so they have plausible deniability.