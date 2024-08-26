Name a UFC conspiracy theory that you 100% believe to be reality.

Nothing too crazy, but I 100% believe that fights have been and continue to be rigged. Conor's and Ronda's pre-title fights, some of Sean O'Malley's (especially Yan), and Paddy vs. Gordon.

Also more generally, decisions are the easiest way to rig a fight because there are zero repercussions for judges. Dana's already conditioned people to think that judging is horrible so they have plausible deniability.
 
Ares Black said:
I think Dana White is a figurehead and that in reality he doesn't actually make any decisions or do any real work for the UFC . His job is to be Dana White at press conferences and occasionally make announcements.
Even that sounds like a job's job
 
Only Here for Attachments said:
If they could rig conor and ronda just like that, why don't they do it more often?

Wouldn't it make more sense that you were just wrong about them?
 
Only Here for Attachments said:
You mean when Ronda was in Strikeforce? Ronda had no pre-title UFC fights.
 
Only Here for Attachments said:
I generally give fights and fighters the benefit of the doubt, but there have certainly been a lot of very strange decisions. The high-profile fight that looked the most suspicious to me was McGregor's comeback against Cowboy Cerrone.
 
sanguinius said:
They don't want to be too obvious.

Dr. Rose said:
Whoops, I meant basically everything after Carmouche and before Holm. 🥺
 
Only Here for Attachments said:
Conor had a lot of violent finishes. Did his opponents agree to the brain damage and turn down the prestige that beating a brash up and comer would give them? Which of his opponents in particular are you accusing of cheating?
 
When a lesser known high level grappler fights a popular striker, but fights completely out of character, refuses to attempt a single TD and chooses to stand throughout that one fight only. Then goes back to their regular fighting style the following fight. I become very suspicious. Not naming names. *cough Gane-Spavic cough*.
 
sanguinius said:
There was the phantom punch in Poirier 1, but the one that sticks out the most to me is Brandao. Definitely looks like they were cooperating. Look at the moments before the finish, Diego and Conor are moving together and both make sure they're in the corner before Conor throws the ending punches.
 
Only Here for Attachments said:
And you feel comfortable making those accusations towards a stand up guy like poirier? Did they run out of money to bribe him for the rematches? Did they give him acting classes?
 
