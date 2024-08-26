Name a UFC conspiracy theory that you 100% believe to be reality.

King Pun**
I believe matt huges twin brother would weigh in in for him so he could stay bulk when there was less regulation
I think Dana White is a figurehead and that in reality he doesn't actually make any decisions or do any real work for the UFC . His job is to be Dana White at press conferences and occasionally make announcements.
Nothing too crazy, but I 100% believe that fights have been and continue to be rigged. Conor's and Ronda's pre-title fights, some of Sean O'Malley's (especially Yan), and Paddy vs. Gordon.
Also more generally, decisions are the easiest way to rig a fight because there are zero repercussions for judges. Dana's already conditioned people to think that judging is horrible so they have plausible deniability.
If they could rig conor and ronda just like that, why don't they do it more often?
Wouldn't it make more sense that you were just wrong about them?
Conor had a lot of violent finishes. Did his opponents agree to the brain damage and turn down the prestige that beating a brash up and comer would give them? Which of his opponents in particular are you accusing of cheating?
Whoops, I meant basically everything after Carmouche and before Holm.
Unfortunately he's really phoning it in these days. It's becoming very obvious that he's not really a fan of MMA.
Conor had a lot of violent finishes. Did his opponents agree to the brain damage and turn down the prestige that beating a brash up and comer would give them? Which of his opponents in particular are you accusing of cheating?
There was the phantom punch in Poirier 1, but the one that sticks out the most to me is Brandao. Definitely looks like they were cooperating. Look at the moments before the finish, Diego and Conor are moving together and both make sure they're in the corner before Conor throws the ending punches.