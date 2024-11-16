My wife is a far better hunter than me

Edited original post to make more sense because I was drunk, using text to talk in a noisy room.



Got the mount back from the moose that my soon to be wife and I harvested this year. It’s not easy to admit your wife is better than you at these kinds of things but I wouldn’t have made that shot.



She also used an old school gun from my great grandfather (45/70 Winchester lever gun, 1920’s) which makes it extra cool. I have a few modern rifles as does she but she wanted the extra cool factor. Anyone who’s fired 45/70 knows it drops off pretty bad at any distance and isn’t ideal for this. I would not have made the shot but she did and it was almost dead on.