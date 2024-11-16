  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

My wife is a far better hunter than me

ThaiSexPills

ThaiSexPills

Chama
@Black
Joined
Aug 27, 2015
Messages
6,864
Reaction score
11,543
Edited original post to make more sense because I was drunk, using text to talk in a noisy room.

Got the mount back from the moose that my soon to be wife and I harvested this year. It’s not easy to admit your wife is better than you at these kinds of things but I wouldn’t have made that shot.

She also used an old school gun from my great grandfather (45/70 Winchester lever gun, 1920’s) which makes it extra cool. I have a few modern rifles as does she but she wanted the extra cool factor. Anyone who’s fired 45/70 knows it drops off pretty bad at any distance and isn’t ideal for this. I would not have made the shot but she did and it was almost dead on.
 
Last edited:
ThaiSexPills said:
It’s a gold to let windier go goo
Click to expand...

giphy.webp
 
ThaiSexPills said:
We got our moose back ready and take a look at the bullet hole. She put a 1930’s Winchester lever action 45/70 through the skull with my grandfather’s gun.

It’s a gold to let windier go goo
Click to expand...
What language is this?
 
Yeah boys sorry I was drunk as hell watching the Tyson fight and my buddy dropped off the finished mount so I was pretty fired up about it.

It’s extra cool she used a gun that’s around 100 years old to do it when we had newer, “better” options here including her own. It is kind of emasculating but I’m very proud of her. If there’s ever an apocalypse, I’ll be glad to have her on my team.
 
Last edited:
Not a bad problem to have. Together you guys should be pretty effecient.
 
So, she's good with low velocity rounds, just don't go hiding behind rocks when she's hunting you, she might lob a shoot right into your head......

Stick to vertical cover like trees and use a windy autumns day to engage, to disrupt her AI......

Good luck marrying the Terminator, Predator hybrid........
 
TS i prefer the original title you had for this thread ...'My wife wears the pants in our house and i am ok with that, as i have no choice'.
 
ThaiSexPills said:
Edited original post to make more sense because I was drunk, using text to talk in a noisy room.

Got the mount back from the moose that my soon to be wife and I harvested this year. It’s not easy to admit your wife is better than you at these kinds of things but I wouldn’t have made that shot.

She also used an old school gun from my great grandfather (45/70 Winchester lever gun, 1920’s) which makes it extra cool. I have a few modern rifles as does she but she wanted the extra cool factor. Anyone who’s fired 45/70 knows it drops off pretty bad at any distance and isn’t ideal for this. I would not have made the shot but she did and it was almost dead on.
Click to expand...

Then youre the gatherer in the relationship.

Prepare to soon be introduced to your wifes boyfriend.
 
This reminds me of the 'I got choked out by a woman half my size' thread

Classic sherdog
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,252,288
Messages
56,511,999
Members
175,259
Latest member
BoobsandPie24

Share this page

Back
Top