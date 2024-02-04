My TOP 20 Pro Wrestlers of All Time. Thoughts.

Top 20 Pro Wrestlers All Time.
1Hulk Hogan
2Stone Cold Steve Austin
3Rick Flair
4Sting
5The Rock
6Undertaker
7Antonio Inoki
8Shawn Michaels
9Kurt Angle
10Brett Hart
11Andre the Giant
12Rey Mystrio
13Macho Man Randy Savage
14John Cena
15Bill Goldberg
16Booker T
17AJ Styles
18Chris Benoit
19Kane
20Mick Foley

What's your thoughts on my list? Any wrestler you think didn't make the list?
 
According to Bill Eadie, Stone Cold is solidly one of the top 12 babyfaces of all time.
 
Hulk Hogan
Stone Cold
Bret Hart
Randy Savage
Shawn
Ric Flair
The Rock
Andre
Undertaker
Curt Hennig
Ultimate Warrior
 
