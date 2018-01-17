My Sarms experience - new cycle starting March 1st - Anybody else use Sarms?

I started my foray into the Sarms world with a compound that is not even a Sarm - Mk677 aka Ibutamoren/Nutrobol and I have been running it 6 months.

Mk677 is a GH secretogogue. It has given me extra energy, quicker healing times, increased appetite and deep REM sleep with vivid dreams every night.

After the first 3 months I stacked is with a Sarm - LGD4033 aka Ligandrol and my strength and size gains were awesome. I gained 11 lbs of lean muscle mass and even cut body fat from 16% to 12%. The pumps are sick on LGD4033!

I'm currently still on Mk677 as it is something I will run for a year and 2.5 months since stacking it with LGD4033.

I plan to start a new cycle in a couple weeks - continuing to run Mk677 stacked with Sarms LGD4033 and Mk2866 aka Ostarine. I am expecting big things with this stack as I've heard it is as close to roids without the crazy side effects.

My bloods have been good before and after on previous cycles, but supposedly this will cause some natural test suppression so I have ancillaries on hand for a PCT.

Anybody else have experience with Sarms?
 
How do you train?
Any negative effects?
Tonight I warmed up with a 20 minute walk at 3.2 MPH on treadmill.

Pre-exhausted quads with 3 sets of 30 leg extensions.

-5 sets squats, 10-15 reps, adding/subtracting weight to keep near failure in that range of reps.
-5 sets of leg presses alternating with 5 sets of calve raises, adding/subtracting weight to keep near failure in that range of 10-15 reps for presses and 20-25 reps for calves.
-5 sets leg extension alternate with 5 sets leg curls, adding/subtracting weight to keep near failure in that range of 10-15 reps.
-Stairs for 20 minutes to close out leg day.

No negative sides whatsoever.

I have PCT ready for the next cycle I'm doing in March that I mentioned in the OP just in case.
 
Have you had bloodwork done? I've really been looking at mk677 few a months as I have a few injuries that could probably use some help and my appetite is pretty poor these days. I actually have some, I just haven't started it yet.

Have you done blood work to check IGF-1 levels or fasting blood sugar? I hear mk677 can cause insulin resistance if you use strong enough doses for a long time.
 
Have you had bloodwork done? I've really been looking at mk677 few a months as I have a few injuries that could probably use some help and my appetite is pretty poor these days. I actually have some, I just haven't started it yet.

Have you done blood work to check IGF-1 levels or fasting blood sugar? I hear mk677 can cause insulin resistance if you use strong enough doses for a long time.
Yes, my bloods were great.

With mk677, you really want to just take the recommended dosage for at least 6 months to a year.
 
How much mg of MK are you taking a day? I was told around 30mg split between am and pm
 
How much mg of MK are you taking a day? I was told around 30mg split between am and pm
I think it depends on what your goals are. Just 10mg will yield the same results as 50mg in regards to GH levels, but with doses of >25-30mg you're going to also get a big spike in IGF-1 which is were the muscle building effects come in. I just want the benefits from GH to improve recovery and injury prevention. I'd rather not fuck with IGF-1 for too long as it can increase your risk for tumors and certain cancers so my plan is to take just 10mg every day.
 
I think it depends on what your goals are. Just 10mg will yield the same results as 50mg in regards to GH levels, but with doses of >25-30mg you're going to also get a big spike in IGF-1 which is were the muscle building effects come in. I just want the benefits from GH to improve recovery and injury prevention. I'd rather not fuck with IGF-1 for too long as it can increase your risk for tumors and certain cancers so my plan is to take just 10mg every day.
That clears things up alot, thanks again ;)
 
I think it depends on what your goals are. Just 10mg will yield the same results as 50mg in regards to GH levels, but with doses of >25-30mg you're going to also get a big spike in IGF-1 which is were the muscle building effects come in. I just want the benefits from GH to improve recovery and injury prevention. I'd rather not fuck with IGF-1 for too long as it can increase your risk for tumors and certain cancers so my plan is to take just 10mg every day.
False.

There are peer reviewed studies published on pubmed that refute that statement.

25mg is absolutely fine.
 
I made a lot of statements, which one are you referencing?

I wasn't disputing 25mg being an optimal dose. For some it is and the risk is worth it, for others that don't wish to increase their IGF-1 levels to such an extent for long periods of time, they may want to reconsider that dosage.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1118665/

A correlation has be established between elevated IGF-1 levels and cancer through decades of research, but there hasn't been a ton of research conducted regarding people using GH and IGF-1 secretagogues like mk 677 and their risk of cancer. Since it's still a research chemical and we're all learning the pro's and cons of experimenting with it, it's only fair to warn others of possible side effects.
 
Mk677 was good for me but I gained a lot of fat with it (was starving what seemed like all of the time.) Then I tried mixtures of ostarine, ligandrol, and cardarine, and had absolutely no benefits from any of these. What's your experience been like with those?
 
I’ve done a bunch of them. LGD is by far the best. The strength gains are ridiculous and I’ve never had any side effects. I felt REALLY good on Osta. All my nagging injuries cleared up right away.
 
I’ve done a bunch of them. LGD is by far the best. The strength gains are ridiculous and I’ve never had any side effects. I felt REALLY good on Osta. All my nagging injuries cleared up right away.
How was your experience, the only issue with LGD for me is the sleep deprivation side effect. Ostarine puts you in deep sleep.

What were the strength gains like etc.
 
How was your experience, the only issue with LGD for me is the sleep deprivation side effect. Ostarine puts you in deep sleep.

What were the strength gains like etc.
I had no side effects at all. The strength gains are absolutely ridiculous. I think stacking Osta and LGD would be fantastic.
 
Anyone got experience with GW-501516? Does it really improve your endurance that much? I don't really plan on taking any sarm unless I will feel I really need some. But what other sarms would be good for boxing or wrestling?
 
Anyone got experience with GW-501516? Does it really improve your endurance that much? I don't really plan on taking any sarm unless I will feel I really need some. But what other sarms would be good for boxing or wrestling?
I noticed no increase at all. I wouldn’t do that again. I do recommend either Osta or LGD. I felt really good on Osta. Like, no aches or pains. LGD has the best strength gains.
 
I noticed no increase at all. I wouldn’t do that again. I do recommend either Osta or LGD. I felt really good on Osta. Like, no aches or pains. LGD has the best strength gains.
LGD looks pretty good, do you keep the strength or will it gradually decrease? I feel like Osta could get me a little too big and I don't want that.
 
LGD looks pretty good, do you keep the strength or will it gradually decrease? I feel like Osta could get me a little too big and I don't want that.
I had better agains in size and strength on LGD than Osta. I wouldn’t worry about Osta getting you too big, unless you’re doing something weird with your diet.
I did take a dip in strength after LGD, but I was still stronger than I was before I took it.
 
I had no side effects at all. The strength gains are absolutely ridiculous. I think stacking Osta and LGD would be fantastic.
How about keeping the strength and size, was there added fat etc?

I do sometimes take a break from the gym and it takes a while to work back up. In that phase right now, and its annoying.
 
