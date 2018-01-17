My Sarms experience - new cycle starting March 1st - Anybody else use Sarms?

I started my foray into the Sarms world with a compound that is not even a Sarm - Mk677 aka Ibutamoren/Nutrobol and I have been running it 6 months.



Mk677 is a GH secretogogue. It has given me extra energy, quicker healing times, increased appetite and deep REM sleep with vivid dreams every night.



After the first 3 months I stacked is with a Sarm - LGD4033 aka Ligandrol and my strength and size gains were awesome. I gained 11 lbs of lean muscle mass and even cut body fat from 16% to 12%. The pumps are sick on LGD4033!



I'm currently still on Mk677 as it is something I will run for a year and 2.5 months since stacking it with LGD4033.



I plan to start a new cycle in a couple weeks - continuing to run Mk677 stacked with Sarms LGD4033 and Mk2866 aka Ostarine. I am expecting big things with this stack as I've heard it is as close to roids without the crazy side effects.



My bloods have been good before and after on previous cycles, but supposedly this will cause some natural test suppression so I have ancillaries on hand for a PCT.



Anybody else have experience with Sarms?