  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

My prediction - Chimaev is gonna blitz Rob 1st rd, Adesanya KO´s DDP in the 2nd round, Chimaev vs izzy on last card of the yr

octagonation

octagonation

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Aug 4, 2023
Messages
906
Reaction score
1,131
Chimaev gets the sub in the 3rd round. Izzy decides to hang it up there after not because of the defeat he just feels it is time.

Just 3 months after that in March 2025, Strickland faces Chimaev in Abu Dhabi he gets KO´ed in the first round while being focussed on the take downs Chimaev fake shots take down and comes up top with a haymaker that ends the fight within the 1st round.

2025: October DDP gets gifted a Title fight by beating Whittaker again. Chimaev subs him

In the main time Nickal has been climbing the ladder.

In 2026 Chimaev vs Bo Nickal takes place it will be tough fight where Chimaev scores a sub in the 2nd round.

Towards mid 2026 Chimaev vacates the MW belt if given crack against the WW champion Dana grants him the wish and Chimaev goes down to WW permanently alot of sherbros will cry foul but he simply replies because he wants to become 3 weight division champ. He dethrones the WW champion spends there 2 years defending the belt 5 times fighting 3 times each year. Then vacates to fight the LHW champion but Dana denies him the opportunity and he finally decides to hang it up in early 2029 as GOAT candidate
 
Last edited:
idi-amin-laughing.gif
 
Most likely... if he beats Whittaker he doesn't fight again this year.
 
Imagine me bumping this thread in 2029. Where everything has happened like I said.

sherbros Do you agree this will be the greatest thread in Sherdog history? ofcourse only if things happen as I predicted
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Unheralded Truth
Media Bisping: Adesanya vs Chimaev in Saudi Arabia ticks a lot of boxes - take my money!
Replies
19
Views
779
Neck&Neck
Neck&Neck

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,257
Messages
55,681,290
Members
174,892
Latest member
amaralsyed

Share this page

Back
Top