Businessman, political beast extraordinaire, and MAGA mascott Mike Lindell, is forced to sell off a lot of pillowmaking equipment after large box retailers and online platforms dropped his product(s). Of course he will blame anyone but himself for this ordeal.

Article

Mike Lindell’s war against machines is costing him some of his own machines.

The MyPillow CEO is auctioning off company equipment after major retailers such as Walmart dropped his products due to his wild election conspiracy theories.

“It was a massive, massive cancellation,” Lindell told the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “We lost $100 million from attacks by the box stores, the shopping networks, the shopping channels, all of them did cancel culture on us.”

As a result, bargain hunters in the Minneapolis area have a chance to bid on MyPillow equipment including trucks, forklifts, air compressors, sewing machines, computers and more.

Lindell told WCCO, the CBS station in Minneapolis, that he has a pile of unsold inventory and that he’s been shifting workers around to avoid layoffs.

“I do every customer like my only customer and every employee like my only employee,” he told the station.

Plunging sales aren’t his only financial problem.

Lindell was ordered to pay $5 million to a man who won a “Prove Mike Wrong” contest at his 2021 “cyber-symposium” where he challenged experts to examine his data, which he claimed proved Donald Trump really won the 2020 election.

It didn’t, and one expert who looked at the data demanded the prize.

Lindell refused to pay, so the case went to court, where he lost.

He’s also facing a $1.3 billion defamation suit from Dominion Voting Systems over his lies about the 2020 election, some of which center around voting machines made by the company.

He continues to stand by his debunked claims, insisting that machines were used to steal the election and filing an endless series of lawsuits, including one he claimed was “a class-action lawsuit against all machines.”
Go fasc, lose cash

Michigan GOP broke
AZ GOP broke
Florida higher inflation than the rest of the Country
Pillow idiot broke
Trump begging for legal funds

Party of fiscal responsibility for ya
 
Mike Lindell screwed Mike Lindell
th
 
Eh, he's probably at least partially right. That he made himself such a political hot potato that nobody wanted to touch him doesn't change that he has probably been dropped - as in, colloquially "canceled" - and that's why this happened. If Budweiser blamed recent shit on cancel culture they'd be right too - even if their whole Mulvaney thing is what caused the cancellation.
 
pretty odd that being a vociferous enthusiast of the least popular politician of my lifetime would have negative consequences for the personal and professional lives of these guys
 
Go fasc, lose cash

Michigan GOP broke
AZ GOP broke
Florida higher inflation than the rest of the Country
Pillow idiot broke
Trump begging for legal funds

Party of fiscal responsibility for ya
I wonder if that is even true, or of it is just because of the massive corruption.
 
How many fucking pillows do I need Mike
 
Big box retailers and online platforms stopped selling his stuff because they don't like the owner's politics, but he's wrong that it's "cancel culture"?

Surely everyone else noticed too that right when it was public that the my pillow guy was a Drumpf supporter, suddenly every youtube ad was some pillow cube, the creepy kid who tried to be famous off going to the school in parkland was selling pillows, trying to make buying a fucking pillow a political endeavor.
 
"We lost $100 million from attacks (...)" is hilarious.

"Mike awoke to a thunderous noise he knew, and feared, all too well. He rushed to the windows to be greeted by a view of thousands of soldiers, knights, catapults and various siege equipment. 'Wake up everyone!' he shouted at his still-asleep lackeys. 'They're coming for us!' Rapidly they stacked pillows against the windows and doors in preparation for the inevitable assault. 'Are we going to the mattresses?' asked one nervous lackey. 'Like, for real?'. 'We are going to the mattresses!' shouted Mike.

'Like, for real!'"
 
Big box retailers and online platforms stopped selling his stuff because they don't like the owner's politics, but he's wrong that it's "cancel culture"?

Pushing treason isn't good for business and distributors don't want to be associated with a brand that symbolizes that. Whodda think it?
 
