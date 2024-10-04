My name is Lord Pyjamas and I have been training ninjutsu since I was 4 months old

Lord Pyjamas
Is it just me or is the age of when MMA fighters start training getting ridiculously low?
Why train it before your brain even functions and can remember it?
Or is it something that makes them feel good saying it? It should be doing other things instead!
That is just bad parenting if you ask me? We are now under two years for fucks sake!
But I also tend to get annoyed easily about things.
