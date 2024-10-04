My name is Lord Pyjamas and I have been training ninjutsu since I was 4 months old

Is it just me or is the age of when MMA fighters start training getting ridiculously low?
Why train it before your brain even functions and can remember it?
Or is it something that makes them feel good saying it? It should be doing other things instead!
That is just bad parenting if you ask me? We are now under two years for fucks sake!
But I also tend to get annoyed easily about things.
 
I been trennin' slap defense fi while now since like 2 muscle memory a ting fam look it up
 
Just depends on your definition of training MMA. I put my kids in taekwondo (kind of a joke but just was hopeful it would get them used to any type of coaching) at 3 and wrestling at 4, so if they end up MMA fighters down the road, they could sell having started "training" at 3. I'm sure that's the majority of these young claimed trained fighters.
 
Children are soaking shit up like a sponge at all times. I wouldn't really see training from an early age as a bad thing. Not to mention, most traditional martial arts teach things like courtesy, integrity, perseverance, self control, and indomitable spirit, things most people in general lack, anymore.
 
I've been training psychic jitsu since the womb. Not only is it the only counter to ninjutsu, but I started earlier
 
