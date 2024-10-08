My most anticipated (confirmed) upcoming fight isn't in the UFC. Is yours?

For me, it's Ngannou vs Ferreira. It may not be the most proven matchup, but there's something to be said about a HW specimen like Ferreira coming in at his peak. And I think a lot of us are curious to see how Frank will look. Will he display improved boxing, even in an MMA context?

Of course. You can pick anything you like. I assume a lot will pick Ilia vs Max, which is fair.
 
