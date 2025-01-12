My hat's off to Mackenzie Derm

I see on these boards sometimes Dern is hated for a lot of wild reasons. Bad striking, bad accent, cultural misidentified. During the first Ribas fight i saw a lot of crazy posts. "Ribas is better everywhere. Better striker, better grappling, prettier (???), more brazillian



The way I see it Dern has quietly became one of the most accomplished strawweights ever. She's fought a LOT and against some killers. It's not that often you see a specialist in a sport and transition to MMA and actually eclipse their original sport in terms of dedication. It's also not usual we see someone who is clearly the greatest in one department of the game, even without a viable route to gold



I don't really like her chances against Weili. But against Suarez I could almost see her winning. Her striking and overhands seem a but rudimentary but it's such a treat seeing her operate on the ground



It's her grit and dedication that really awes me