My hat's off to Mackenzie Derm

CroCopsLHK

CroCopsLHK

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Aug 9, 2008
Messages
6,881
Reaction score
5,507
I see on these boards sometimes Dern is hated for a lot of wild reasons. Bad striking, bad accent, cultural misidentified. During the first Ribas fight i saw a lot of crazy posts. "Ribas is better everywhere. Better striker, better grappling, prettier (???), more brazillian

The way I see it Dern has quietly became one of the most accomplished strawweights ever. She's fought a LOT and against some killers. It's not that often you see a specialist in a sport and transition to MMA and actually eclipse their original sport in terms of dedication. It's also not usual we see someone who is clearly the greatest in one department of the game, even without a viable route to gold

I don't really like her chances against Weili. But against Suarez I could almost see her winning. Her striking and overhands seem a but rudimentary but it's such a treat seeing her operate on the ground

It's her grit and dedication that really awes me
 
CroCopsLHK said:
Dern deserves a lot of the criticism she gets ...

However, she also deserves praise like this, because she really is both accomplished and determined.

Kinda awkward on the feet, but willing to bang, and constantly trying to improve ... Dern is obviously at home (and very dangerous poison) on the ground.

Hespect ...
.
 
I saw her get violently knocked out in 2 fights not long ago. Actually I think she survived one of those but still lost.
 
Fergelmince said:
Almost 7 years since her first UFC fight. She is a level below the current or any of the previous champions, but I guess she's earned the next title shot. Not a very deep pool of talent at all in any WMMA let alone straw weight.
Still virna jandirobi who beat McKenzie she's next

Edit: wait that's strawweight
 
The only thing i give her shit for is the morphing accent and identity syndrome she had/has. Which is really strange. But her abilities and determination are very good.
 
What the hell? Id imagine her accent changing in the opposite way... oh well.
 
I can't understand someone shitting on Dern. Especially now that she got her act together and stopped missing weight wildly. She is a just bleed gal who is always moving forward and always trying to finish, be it with submission or strikes. She gives it all and even when wobbled or hurt, she is still moving forward, throwing and trying to get the takedown.

Sure she is unlikely to become a SW great, but who the fuck cares? She has rarely been in a shit fight in the last years. Something like Jessica Andrade - win or lose, you know there are going to be fireworks.
 
I never had a problem with her.

She sometimes dissapointed in fights but im glad she's on the roster.
 
