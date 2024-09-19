My gripe with "inactivity" in regards to grappling in MMA

I've been making this point for 15 years and I've yet to really see it acknowledged on any major platforms or by fighters. If the guy ontop isn't active enough, he gets punished by the fight being stood up, but if the guy on bottom focuses on nullification and stalling...he's rewarded. People get angry at Merab and he's a recent example so I'm going to use him...when he pinned Aldo against the fence for 15 minutes, Aldo stood there and begged the ref to separate them and whined...I love Aldo but that's not legend behavior, that's some sad shit. Aldo didn't much try to create space or explode into small space strikes, to counter with offensive takedown attempts to create scrambles etc. He was worried he'd gas, he was conserving energy and just trying to tie Merab up so they could get separated by the ref. Here it didn't work, sometimes it does, but we have a system that encourages and rewards stalling from the person against the cage and on their backs as well. It's inherently flawed, if more people were offense oriented off their backs and in the clinch...it would be far less likely for guys on top and imposing to be "inactive". It's a two way street, only Fools should blame the guy who's being effective and winning.





Not to mention this design in the rules over decades along with a biased scoring system of rewarding the guy on top far too much, it's greatly neutered and perhaps mostly ruined the grappling aspect of MMA and stunted it's progression and evolution...perhaps downright regressed it in a lot of ways. Beyond this of course, the UFC doesn't sign wrestlers hardly ever anymore and guys can make it into the top 10 and even to title shots without ever having to face a dominant takedown artist.. that's also by design and has warped the grappling perspective.



Anyways, just wanted to address this. The guy on bottom in most cases could have done a lot more and just resigns themselves to losing or lack the requisite skills almost entirely.