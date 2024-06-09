My greatest new adaptable weapon.

So I'm trying to unload some clutter and found my homemade pull up bar I made during covid times. The 2 longer pipes were the first ones I bought but then I wanted it higher up. The overall parts are:-2x 3/4" flanges-2x 3/4" 3 way adaptors-2x 3/4" 8" long pipes-2x 3/4" 18" long pipes-1x 3/4" 48" long pipeHere it is in pull up bar form with the spare 18" pipes:I was gonna sell it for 20 bucks or whatever but then I realized I could make a Battle Hammer:Twin batons:Batons with different weight distribution held from either end:A really long Donatello style Iron pole:And even a pretend gun to point at neighbours I don't like:After thoroughly thinking this out I've decided to just dismantle it and keep all the parts. Just thought I had to let the Sherbros know of my latest greatest idea.Feel free to contribute your thoughts on this and/or own great ideas! If not I hope everyone is having as productive of a Sunday as I am!