My greatest new adaptable weapon.

So I'm trying to unload some clutter and found my homemade pull up bar I made during covid times. The 2 longer pipes were the first ones I bought but then I wanted it higher up. The overall parts are:

-2x 3/4" flanges
-2x 3/4" 3 way adaptors
-2x 3/4" 8" long pipes
-2x 3/4" 18" long pipes
-1x 3/4" 48" long pipe

Here it is in pull up bar form with the spare 18" pipes:
IMG_20240609_141356.jpg

I was gonna sell it for 20 bucks or whatever but then I realized I could make a Battle Hammer:
IMG_20240609_141502.jpg
Twin batons:
IMG_20240609_141722.jpg
Batons with different weight distribution held from either end:
IMG_20240609_141923.jpg
A really long Donatello style Iron pole:
IMG_20240609_142248.jpg
And even a pretend gun to point at neighbours I don't like:
IMG_20240609_142439.jpg

After thoroughly thinking this out I've decided to just dismantle it and keep all the parts. Just thought I had to let the Sherbros know of my latest greatest idea.

Feel free to contribute your thoughts on this and/or own great ideas! If not I hope everyone is having as productive of a Sunday as I am!
 
That's a tonfa bro

enso-martial-arts-shop-black-oak-tonfa.jpg
 
