My greatest new adaptable weapon.

666
T-800
Yellow Card
- Joined
- Dec 25, 2023
- Messages
- 1,761
- Reaction score
- 2,986
So I'm trying to unload some clutter and found my homemade pull up bar I made during covid times. The 2 longer pipes were the first ones I bought but then I wanted it higher up. The overall parts are:
-2x 3/4" flanges
-2x 3/4" 3 way adaptors
-2x 3/4" 8" long pipes
-2x 3/4" 18" long pipes
-1x 3/4" 48" long pipe
Here it is in pull up bar form with the spare 18" pipes:
I was gonna sell it for 20 bucks or whatever but then I realized I could make a Battle Hammer:
Twin batons:
Batons with different weight distribution held from either end:
A really long Donatello style Iron pole:
And even a pretend gun to point at neighbours I don't like:
After thoroughly thinking this out I've decided to just dismantle it and keep all the parts. Just thought I had to let the Sherbros know of my latest greatest idea.
Feel free to contribute your thoughts on this and/or own great ideas! If not I hope everyone is having as productive of a Sunday as I am!
-2x 3/4" flanges
-2x 3/4" 3 way adaptors
-2x 3/4" 8" long pipes
-2x 3/4" 18" long pipes
-1x 3/4" 48" long pipe
Here it is in pull up bar form with the spare 18" pipes:
I was gonna sell it for 20 bucks or whatever but then I realized I could make a Battle Hammer:
Twin batons:
Batons with different weight distribution held from either end:
A really long Donatello style Iron pole:
And even a pretend gun to point at neighbours I don't like:
After thoroughly thinking this out I've decided to just dismantle it and keep all the parts. Just thought I had to let the Sherbros know of my latest greatest idea.
Feel free to contribute your thoughts on this and/or own great ideas! If not I hope everyone is having as productive of a Sunday as I am!