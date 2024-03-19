My First Women’s Tournament Bracket

I have done a bracket every year for March Madness but this will be the first year I’ll be doing a women’s tourney bracket.



Keep in mind I’ve been watching women’s college hoop for years when UConn and Tennessee were dominating. Also, when Skyler Diggens played for Notre Dame because she was a dimepiece never did a bracket though.



But this year with that Caitlyn Clark chick, that freshman Juju from from USC, Paige Buckets from UConn, and Angel Reece from LSU (that cute blonde Hailey too) this is the most watchable women’s bball in years. South Carolina seems to be unstoppable these last few years. Dawn Staley looking like the second coming of Pat Summit



How bout y’all?