I'm 46 years old and had my first colonoscopy with zero pain medication or anesthesia.The doctor found and removed 3 small polyps the largest being 5mm (just over 3/16 inch) which fortunately puts me right in thefor colon cancer area.They will be sent to a lab for testing, however, my doctor said that since they had no reason to be concerned about them they aren't a priority and they will receive the results in approximately 2 months and then inform me of them by mail.I cannot tell you how relieved I was because I was a bit nervous if I am to be completely honest. I have been having some GI issues recently hence the reason for the coloncopy in the first place.So I'm feeling grateful.The pain level on a scale from 1-10 (1 being none at all and 10 being excruciating) was (for me) around a 2 and sometimes a 3 depending.So not bad at all.The most painful part was at the very beginning when she used her finger first to examine my butthole, she is a fantastic doctor but she did not fuck around zipping a finger right up main street. LMAOThe procedure took approximately a half hour from start to finish.Watching the monitor and seeing the inside of my colon as they explored it in real time was wild!I'm very happy that I got it done and I would like to remind all the Sherbro's and Sherbroette's that if you're 45 years of age or older, schedule a colonoscopy.Yeah, it can be uncomfortable, and scary, but it could save your life and that's worth it.