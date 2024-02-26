Social My 1st Colonoscopy

subtlySteve

subtlySteve

Magical Motherfucker
@Green
Joined
Jan 27, 2021
Messages
1,092
Reaction score
3,485
I'm 46 years old and had my first colonoscopy with zero pain medication or anesthesia.

The doctor found and removed 3 small polyps the largest being 5mm (just over 3/16 inch) which fortunately puts me right in the relatively low risk for colon cancer area.

They will be sent to a lab for testing, however, my doctor said that since they had no reason to be concerned about them they aren't a priority and they will receive the results in approximately 2 months and then inform me of them by mail.

I cannot tell you how relieved I was because I was a bit nervous if I am to be completely honest. I have been having some GI issues recently hence the reason for the coloncopy in the first place.

So I'm feeling grateful.

The pain level on a scale from 1-10 (1 being none at all and 10 being excruciating) was (for me) around a 2 and sometimes a 3 depending.

So not bad at all.

The most painful part was at the very beginning when she used her finger first to examine my butthole, she is a fantastic doctor but she did not fuck around zipping a finger right up main street. LMAO

The procedure took approximately a half hour from start to finish.

Watching the monitor and seeing the inside of my colon as they explored it in real time was wild!

I'm very happy that I got it done and I would like to remind all the Sherbro's and Sherbroette's that if you're 45 years of age or older, schedule a colonoscopy.

Yeah, it can be uncomfortable, and scary, but it could save your life and that's worth it.

giphy.gif
 
I read somewhere that having a colonoscopy simply because you hit a certain age is no longer necessary. And I chose to believe that article and never consider any contrary evidence.

If my doctor wants this butthole he'll have to take it by force!
 
Did it as few years ago.,
Also zero pain medication or anesthesia.
I showed signs that pointed to cancer.
They removed some polyps so all good.

The worst part was the laxative that shit was nasty.
Was like drinking cooking oil, and it tasted like rotten sea water.
 
So requesting a second opinion with a bigger camera is still possible ?

<30>
 
lsa said:
Did it as few years ago.,
Also zero pain medication or anesthesia.
I showed signs that pointed to cancer.
They removed some polyps so all good.

The worst part was the laxative that shit was nasty.
Was like drinking cooking oil, and it tasted like rotten sea water.
Click to expand...

Great to see that it worked out in your favor!

I had Plenvu split dose.

The first dose the evening before wasn't fantastic, (Mango swamp water.) but tolerable. I drank it as directed alternating between it and another clear liquid (coconut water) for 45 minutes.

The morning dose was much more palatable for me (fruit punch) and cleansed me out better than the afternoon one did.

Fortunately no nausea.
 
  • Like
Reactions: lsa
I just turned 40 and getting ready for every single checkup known to man.

Finger in my prostate definitely looms
 
subtlySteve said:
had my first colonoscopy with zero pain medication or anesthesia.
Click to expand...
subtlySteve said:
The pain level on a scale from 1-10 (1 being none at all and 10 being excruciating) was (for me) around a 2
Click to expand...

Well, it's usually easier when it's already stretched out and loose from years of abuse. I guess man loving does have its upsides.

Good work on staying healthy tho sherbro.
 
subtlySteve said:
Great to see that it worked out in your favor!

I had Plenvu split dose.

The first dose the evening before wasn't fantastic, (Mango swamp water.) but tolerable. I drank it as directed alternating between it and another clear liquid (coconut water) for 45 minutes.

The morning dose was much more palatable for me (fruit punch) and cleansed me out better than the afternoon one did.

Fortunately no nausea.
Click to expand...

I got laxabon
It was a powder I had to mix with a L of water and drink.
I think I had to drink like 5-6L of that shit for 24H
The taste was horrible.

It was worse than the procedure
 
I’m gonna have to schedule one soon-ish, I’m about to turn 46 myself. Although there’s no way in hell I’m doing it without pain meds or
anasthesia— if someone wants get in my ass they’re going to need to buy me dinner first plus give me a bunch of drugs.
 
I need to get one done when I turn 40 at the latest. My mom passed away from colon cancer at age 55.
 
Seriously, have had 3, people (me too) are SO scared before.
Worst part is drinking the liquid / powder mix (about 3 quarts).

Be adequately prepared after drinking for plenty of sit-down time.

Having a tooth pulled hurts, the pain from above is non-existent.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,561
Messages
55,151,119
Members
174,640
Latest member
ahmed fesal1

Share this page

Back
Top