MW Michel Pereira is the legendary S level athlete

Human Bass

I'm all in the hype train. Dude has crazy power and insane athleticism to delivery this power in awesome fashion.

He was draining himself way too much to make WW. Now free of an absurd cut, our flying paraense can soar to new highs.

I already believe he can at least surpass Borrachinha, since Paulo lacks that ultimate ko power that Pereira seems to have in abundancy.
 
Didn’t know what kind of win streak he was on but I don’t ever recall being impressed with his skillset
 
I am not sure how he is 30 years old.
 
Damn! That diego fight was over 4 years ago! MIchel is on a 7 fight win streak and his next fight is against Makmud Muradov who is 1-2-1 in his last four fights. What the fuck is that about?
 
If Pereira tries any of that fancy acrobatic shit at 185, he's going to get fucked up. I get trying to excite the crowd, but don't play stupid games in the process.
 
If Pereira tries any of that fancy acrobatic shit at 185, he's going to get fucked up. I get trying to excite the crowd, but don't play stupid games in the process.
He doesn't really do that anymore. He is a front kick guy now.
 
He's a fun fighter to have on a card. He's a gatekeeper/ fun fighter like a Josh Emmett notva true contender
 
Didn’t know what kind of win streak he was on but I don’t ever recall being impressed with his skillset
Dude knows how to punch and kick hard AF with precision. See how he destroyed his last opponent with body shots easily.
 
He has a DQ and gassed in one fight because he did nonstop spinning shit and somersaults.
Otherwise he would be on a 12 fight win streak.

He has been excellent for 5 years now and was so at welterweight, too.
 
Idk about S level but he has really taken things to a new level since his loss to that dude half his size.
 
Didn’t know what kind of win streak he was on but I don’t ever recall being impressed with his skillset
Dorks here love to declare what a remarkable athlete he is, because he does backflips. Meanwhile, his movement and striking are board stiff.
 
I'm all in the hype train. Dude has crazy power and insane athleticism to delivery this power in awesome fashion.

He was draining himself way too much to make WW. Now free of an absurd cut, our flying paraense can soar to new highs.

I already believe he can at least surpass Borrachinha, since Paulo lacks that ultimate ko power that Pereira seems to have in abundancy.
9jdnCZ.jpg
 
