MW Michel Pereira is the legendary S level athlete

I'm all in the hype train. Dude has crazy power and insane athleticism to delivery this power in awesome fashion.
He was draining himself way too much to make WW. Now free of an absurd cut, our flying paraense can soar to new highs.
I already believe he can at least surpass Borrachinha, since Paulo lacks that ultimate ko power that Pereira seems to have in abundancy.
