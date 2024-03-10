MVP Would Lose to Most Welterweights On The UFC Roster

MVP is not a good boxer, or skilled striker, but it seems he has once again been able to fool a whole new crop of fans into believing he is.



MVP uses his world class footwork to move laterally around the cage, which makes it quite difficult for opponents to reach him, so to the uninitiated it can give off the appearance that the guy is incredibly slick and dangerous. In reality, MVP's boxing is him winging his right hand from his hip and when it misses (which it usually does) he will crash into his opponents, and foot sweep them to the canvas to make it appear to the audience and judges as though he has knocked his opponent down. Once his opponents are on the canvas and in the process of getting up he will play to the crowd with a shaky leg dance, mocking their supposed "damaged" state, even when he has not actually done anything more than crash into them and push them to the canvas. MVP also has no takedown defense, and no getup game to speak of other than him pleading with the official for a standup, despite his 10+ years fighting professionally. Most opponents who take him down, even non-wrestlers, control him for the entire round.



I am absolutely not hating on the guy he has done extraordinarily well for himself without many MMA based skills other than footwork. The reality is though most of the Welterweights at the bottom of the UFC roster, guys like Preston Parsons, Adam Fuggit, Mickey Gall, or Themba Gorimbo; as well as most others would embarrass MVP.