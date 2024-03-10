MVP is what we need more of: a showboating action star in the cage and humble on the mic. The opposite of Colby.

don't ask
Title pretty much says it all.
The UFC loves to reward fighters for their shitty personality even when their performances in the ring are awful. Unfortunately, a lot of fans love this because they're more interested in the drama and salesmanship around a fight than they are the fights themselves.
