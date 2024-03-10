MVP is what we need more of: a showboating action star in the cage and humble on the mic. The opposite of Colby.

Title pretty much says it all.

The UFC loves to reward fighters for their shitty personality even when their performances in the ring are awful. Unfortunately, a lot of fans love this because they're more interested in the drama and salesmanship around a fight than they are the fights themselves.
 
He had the best entrance I've seen in forever. Surprised more fighters don't try to be more theatrical like that.

Entertaining style that crushed a legit fighter. I'm glad he's in the UFC, despite it being later in his career.
 
LampShade94 said:
He had the best entrance I've seen in forever. Surprised more fighters don't try to be more theatrical like that.

Entertaining style that crushed a legit fighter. I'm glad he's in the UFC, despite it being later in his career.
Anyone have a vid of his entrance? I didn’t watch it
 
Vampire life said:
He didn’t look old
Holland is one of the fastest twitch fighters on the roster and can hang from on his feet to the mat
He gave wonder boy all he could handle
He made holland look slow and stupid
Holland to his corner immediately after the first round: "He's even faster than we thought he was"
Sounds like there's still a good amount of gas left in the tank until he gets sparked again IMO
Just hope they're smart and make the Wonderboy MVP fight right away
 
Vampire life said:
He didn’t look old
Holland is one of the fastest twitch fighters on the roster and can hang from on his feet to the mat
He gave wonder boy all he could handle
He made holland look slow and stupid
Wonderboy older than MVP ffs. MVP looked good but let’s see how he does against legit contenders, he is pretty old to be in there with the very best.
 
chiefwiggum said:
Sure. But he’s one of the most exciting fighters of all time.
MVP?…. He’s just had a massive speed advantage against Holland and didn’t go for the kill once. Just danced around and pot shotted. Colby is a more exciting fighter than MVP lol.
 
WoozyFailGuy said:
Holland to his corner immediately after the first round: "He's even faster than we thought he was"
Sounds like there's still a good amount of gas left in the tank until he gets sparked again IMO
Just hope they're smart and make the Wonderboy MVP fight right away
Yeah I read this stupid rhetoric all the time. 36 isn't old especially if you didn't accumulate a ton of injuries like silva and all the chute box guys. We could easily get a few more years out of him. His wrestling ability will be his demise more than birthdays.
 
Bradillac said:
MVP?…. He’s just had a massive speed advantage against Holland and didn’t go for the kill once. Just danced around and pot shotted. Colby is a more exciting fighter than MVP lol.
You’re basing a career off of one fight
 
