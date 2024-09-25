Muslim takeover in 2025 champ-wise?

usernamee said: I think it's pretty cool if there are a bunch of Muslim champs Click to expand...

The fixation on Muslim I think is stupid here mostly, not to be a dick. Central Asia if you just coun Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan is maybe 30 million. If you count Caucasians (which Georgians are IE Topuria and Merab) it's maybe...Armenia, Georgia, Dagestani, Chechnya, Azerbaijan and a couple other smaller republics about 20-25 million. MMA hasn't really taken off in places like Uzbekistan or Azerbaijan yet at all either and those are countries with the bulk of the population in their regions. I point this out because...maybe besides Iran with wrestling, the bulk of the like 1.8b Muslims really aren't doing shit in MMA, it's just these small regions (some are even Christian regions) that are overachieving like crazy.