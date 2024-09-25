Muslim takeover in 2025 champ-wise?

135LBS - UMAR

155LBS - ISLAM

170LBS - BELAL

185LBS - KHAMZAT

205LBS - ANKALAEV


crazydance42069.gif
 
They cut Mokaev to avoid the inevitable. Shavkat is Muslim and will be 170lb champ. I think Khamzat doesn't make it happen between beating Rob and Dricus...that's a little much, he's inactive, has health issues and looked mediocre vs Usman who was on last second notice.

I think 2025 you'll have 135 Usman, 155 Islam, 170 Shavkat and 205 Ankalaev though in all seriousness. And forget Muslims, out of the 700 fighter roster there's maybe 30 total male fighters from Russia and Central Asia combined...if they actually signed more of them you'd see a real takeover.
 
Unlikely but possible. I wouldn’t bet on those exact names, religion aside.
 
I am not convinced yet by the Dagestani Kick wrestler thing (Umar). I think Merabs ragdolls him. And I think Khamzat has problems (health/visa/whatever) that will stop him from getting the belt even if he could fix his 1.5Round cardio.
I think Uncle Aev won‘t get many more opportunities and he can be a bit retarded in terms of fight IQ.
 
Nope, I honestly couldn't give a shit if I never learned about any fighter's race, religion, ethnicity or sexual preference to be honest.

I think that's quite strange that people care enough about shit like that to fixate on it.
 
I think it's pretty cool if there are a bunch of Muslim champs
 
The fixation on Muslim I think is stupid here mostly, not to be a dick. Central Asia if you just coun Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan is maybe 30 million. If you count Caucasians (which Georgians are IE Topuria and Merab) it's maybe...Armenia, Georgia, Dagestani, Chechnya, Azerbaijan and a couple other smaller republics about 20-25 million. MMA hasn't really taken off in places like Uzbekistan or Azerbaijan yet at all either and those are countries with the bulk of the population in their regions. I point this out because...maybe besides Iran with wrestling, the bulk of the like 1.8b Muslims really aren't doing shit in MMA, it's just these small regions (some are even Christian regions) that are overachieving like crazy.
 
I make it 41 which is more than I thought tbf.
 
Not counting women no. Agreed it should be more. I did include two "Bahrain" fighters even though it's not central Asia because they're both Dagis.
 
What a ridiculous thread.
Just proves that some fans are really watching mma just because of religion.
 
