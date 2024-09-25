Muslim takeover in 2025 champ-wise?

135LBS - UMAR
155LBS - ISLAM
170LBS - BELAL
185LBS - KHAMZAT
205LBS - ANKALAEV
What a fucking strange thing to fixate on, enough to make a thread about it.
Nope, I honestly couldn't give a shit if I never learned about any fighter's race, religion, ethnicity or sexual preference to be honest.u scared brotha?
Nope, I honestly couldn't give a shit if I never learned about any fighter's race, religion, ethnicity or sexual preference to be honest.
I think that's quite strange that people care enough about shit like that to fixate on it.
I think Bruce Buffer is a better announcer than Michael Buffer
They cut Mokaev to avoid the inevitable. Shavkat is Muslim and will be 170lb champ. I think Khamzat doesn't make it happen between beating Rob and Dricus...that's a little much, he's inactive, has health issues and looked mediocre vs Usman who was on last second notice.
I think 2025 you'll have 135 Usman, 155 Islam, 170 Shavkat and 205 Ankalaev though in all seriousness. And forget Muslims, out of the 700 fighter roster there's maybe 30 total male fighters from Russia and Central Asia combined...if they actually signed more of them you'd see a real takeover.
I make it 41 which is more than I thought tbf.
That is a fair bit more than I thought, you aren't counting women, yeah? Still should be easily double.