Crime: Lesbian couple brutally attacked in Halifax, Canada

skynews-emma-maclean-canada_6596582.jpg

A woman has said she is "terrified" to return to a downtown area where a group of men injured her and her partner in an apparent homophobic attack.

Emma MacLean and her partner, Tori, were set on by a group of men in downtown Halifax, in the eastern Canadian municipality of Nova Scotia, while out celebrating her birthday last month.

Ms MacLean told CTV on Saturday: "I'm terrified to go downtown again in Halifax. I just feel like it's so out of your control on what could happen. It's overwhelming. I didn't expect something like this to happen, especially with it happening during [gay] pride month as well."

news.sky.com

Woman 'terrified' to return to downtown area after 'homophobic' attack by group of men in Halifax, Canada

The victim was left with a bruise under her eye, a chipped tooth, and a broken nose, while her girlfriend suffered bruises on her arm and under her eye.
