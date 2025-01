Lycandroid said: so you guys think a government that covers up industrial scale child rape should stand ? or do you just oppose Elon Musk no matter what he says even if he is standing up for rape victims ? It can only be one of the two if you respond in this way. Click to expand...

Musk wants to be the bride at every wedding, the baby at every christening, and the corpse at every funeral. He has ties to sex traffickers and ultra-perverts himself, and doesn't actually stand up for anyone else except Adrian Dittman. He's just grandstanding and it's incredible some people still can't see through it at this point.