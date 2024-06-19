  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Music you associate with specific UFC fighters and reasons why?

De Lune - Fades to Black (as featured on Anatomy of UFC 278 Finale. - The Moment before and after the Madness (Leon Edward’s Shocks the World)



Timestamp 11:18



The moment Leon KOs Usman is forever etched into my memory and this particular moment from the Anatomy of Fighter series. The song is the perfect soundtrack to an unbelievable moment in UFC history (especially combined with this video footage).

Being a UK MMA fan, living in Birmingham at the time and being a fan of Leon Edward’s. It doesn’t get much better than this……

Theee are many others I’m sure…..Please share!
 
tito ortiz is the psoter boy for limp bizkit and the douchebag era of jersey shore, tapout, afflication

bj penn - the crazy song
 
Jon's walkout music. Reason: no "UFC Coward" song is made yet.

 
Last edited:


Been listening to this for years after they used it for Nick Diaz. I see his crazy eyes during the intro every time <lmao>



"I'm low on calories, I'm low on water, I'm low on food, I'm low on energy and mostly I'm low on patience."
 
