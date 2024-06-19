Music you associate with specific UFC fighters and reasons why?

De Lune - Fades to Black (as featured on Anatomy of UFC 278 Finale. - The Moment before and after the Madness (Leon Edward’s Shocks the World)







Timestamp 11:18







The moment Leon KOs Usman is forever etched into my memory and this particular moment from the Anatomy of Fighter series. The song is the perfect soundtrack to an unbelievable moment in UFC history (especially combined with this video footage).



Being a UK MMA fan, living in Birmingham at the time and being a fan of Leon Edward’s. It doesn’t get much better than this……



Theee are many others I’m sure…..Please share!