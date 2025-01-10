Kowboy On Sherdog
Cheers to another 20 years
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
- Joined
- Oct 20, 2004
- Messages
- 99,131
- Reaction score
- 168,074
“I remain in Curitiba, [Brazil], where I was born and raised,” Rua told Sherdog.com. “I have my own academy with various franchises around Brazil, as well as in Switzerland. Who knows? We may open locations and even promote a fight card in the United States.”
Rua made his professional debut under the Meca World Vale Tudo banner as a 20-year-old in 2000 and did enough damage on the regional scene to draw the attention of Pride Fighting Championships. He spent the bulk of his career with the Japanese organization, competing in multiple weight classes. Rua pushed himself to the limit in 2004, when he entered the Pride heavyweight grand prix. He lost to the monstrous Sergei Kharitonov via first-round knockout in the opening match of the 16-man draw. Rua considers it one of his most difficult challenges.
“I had to put on weight to join, but I never chose my opponents,” he said. “The main thing was to keep working. I’ve always been very motivated. I’ve never turned down a fight. Whoever followed my career understands the kind of warrior I am. I’ve earned my respect.”
The flames of Rua’s warrior spirit were fanned at the famed Chute Boxe academy, where he trained alongside younger brother Mauricio “Shogun” Rua and countless other MMA icons, including Wanderlei Silva, Jose Landi-Jons and Anderson Silva. The sparring sessions became the stuff of legend for those who could stomach them.
“We were used to training without gloves, throwing knees and stomps,” Rua said. “Chute Boxe was probably the most aggressive academy in the world. Few people managed to join us. It was very hard to stick around. Our global success was a product of how hard we trained.”
Rua moved away from Pride after a 2006 defeat to Denis Kang and peaked roughly a year later when he captured the inaugural EliteXC middleweight championship with a second-round technical knockout of Joey Villasenor. Robbie Lawler ended his brief reign less than three months later. “Ninja” bounced around for the next five years and retired from competition following back-to-back knockout losses to Tom Watson and Paulo Filho.
“I realized it was the right moment,” Rua said. “My body wasn’t performing as well anymore. There have been studies that after a fighter is knocked out two or three times, the body becomes more susceptible to additional knockout losses. I had great fights against excellent opponents in the best promotions. I had my career, and I moved on. I always fought with dedication and love.”
@Sakuraba'sEar
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
@Neck&Neck @Horiguchi'sEar
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
@Neck&Neck @Horiguchi'sEar