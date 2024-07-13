Murder and the mob in MMA

I'm watching this video by Napoleon Blownapart about how shitty Power Slap is and was astonished to discover that Homer Moore (a dude I remember watching fight, but didn't know anything about) had some deep gang connections and spent 2 years in prison for killing a 19-year-old in a drug deal. After he was released, he confessed to our very own Joe Riggs that he actually killed the teen. Riggs went to the cops, trying to get justice.

The video is time-stamped, Riggs pops up at 15:55.



I shouldn't be surprised that people in a violent sport are violent people in real life, too, but it's a reality that I keep forgetting. When I was in boxing, there were always a few guys in the boxing gym that were deep into gangs and you were advised to stay on their good side, but I've never had that happen in a MMA or BJJ.

Pride collapsed due to its Yakuza connections and the Fertitas were a mob family that famously used their influence in Nevada to get some pesky rules changed after they bought the UFC.

I've read news stories in MMA media about fighters working as goons for the mob; these generally come from regions in or around Russia, but I have vague memories of a few from North America.

I'm just realizing that when I hear speculation about worked or thrown fights in the UFC, it never has to do with the mob. It has to do with the UFC itself (or Conor) rigging fights for their own interests. If there IS a mob presence in American MMA, it is absolutely whitewashed from the headlines.

Like I said, the Yakuza were deep in Pride, the Fertitas were a mob family, and I've heard rumours about Chatri in ONE. I've never heard rumours from any orgs Scott Coker ran.

How big is the criminal element in MMA? The mob famously controlled old school boxing and promoters were just as bad for rigging fights. I expect it to be present wherever there's big money to be made, but I never hear about it in MMA.
 
Big Money = Big Corruption

Sports especially -- because of access to so many points of corruption. Add to that modern electronic behind-the-scenes manipulations, not just physical intimidation or player/ref roles in adjusting performance, points shaving, etc.

How extensive is it now? and how sophisticated has it become? -- are relevant questions.
 
Dana White is a hitman for the Fertittas and now ESPN/Disney

tumblr_mtug6xpEdb1si9idzo1_400.gif
 
I have to chuckle when people think that a multi-billion dollar company with a shitbag president and mafia ownership wouldn't ever think to manipulate things.
 
UFC didnt spend all those years trying to pass themselves off as a legit sport just to have all their credibility (and the entire sports' credibility) thrown in the garbage by actually fixing fights. Too many people would have to be in on it, and someone would tell. Too big of a risk. Of course they try to push things in their favor. Every promotion does that. But to actually tell someone to do the job? I dont think that is happening.

If they could do that, Brock, Rousey and all them would still be around, and Conor would be undefeated.
 
I have to chuckle when people think that a multi-billion dollar company with a shitbag president and mafia ownership wouldn't ever think to manipulate things.
oh they def manipulate things. But thats not the same as outright fight fixing.
 
Maybe. A person being violent can channel his anger into such a sport. But if you are already into killing that's another story. It will manifest later on.
 
IMO they've done it plenty of times, but not so much under WME/TKO. La Famiglia Fertitta had their hands in many cookie jars.
Why would Conor lose any fights then?

Who did they fix to win?

Why?

How can they keep that silent?
 
In Germany pro combat sports and MMA are typically associated with crime but it's not necessarily organised crime it's often shitty gangs and stuff.
 
1) Why would Conor lose any fights then?

2) Who did they fix to win?

3) Why?

4) How can they keep that silent?
1) Well they can't be TOO obvious. <lol>

2) Dana has us conditioned that the judges are incompetent goofs and that referees with several notable screw-ups are the "gold standard." It would be as simple as telling the judges (who seem to have ZERO oversight or face any consequences, mind you) "Make sure this guy wins but be discrete," or tell Herb Dean to "Stop it early if [Fighter] is winning."

3) Money and long-term profit.

4) NDAs, intimidation, keeping the people involved well-paid. Why would anyone squeal and give up their meal ticket?

Maybe I'm just a cynical bastard, but I feel like it definitely has happened.
 
You cant have NDA's on illegal fight fixing lol
 
Is that actually illegal?
NDAs aren't enforceable if they're trying to cover illegal activities. However, in practice, many people have been silenced because they don't have the money to protect themselves from corporations who can make their lives hell for voiding a NDA that's being used to cover a crime.
 
