International Multiple Stabbing Victims at UK Children's Club UPDATE: 17 Year Old Boy Arrested, Not Treated as Terror Related

Siver!

Siver!

Spinning Back Kick Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Jul 8, 2021
Messages
28,617
Reaction score
59,471
www.bbc.co.uk

Southport stabbing: At least eight people stabbed in 'major incident', ambulance service says

The patients were taken to three hospitals, including the Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool.
www.bbc.co.uk

Here's what we know so far

It's a fast-moving situation and we are waiting for further details to be confirmed. Here's what we know so far:

Multiple victims were stabbed on Hart Street, Southport, at around 11:50 BST
A man has has been arrested and there is no wider threat to the public, police say
The North West Ambulance Service says paramedics treated at least eight victims with stab injuries
A major incident has been declared at Alder Hey Children's Hospital – although details about the victims have not been confirmed
Some of those stabbed were also transported to Aintree University Hospital and Southport and Formby Hospital

---

He says the incident happened at the Hope of Hart children's club, which is down a back street in a former warehouse building.

He says the victims were children, and describes one girl on a stretcher covered in blood.

---

UPDATE:

  • At least eight people have suffered stab injuries at a children's dance and yoga workshop in Southport
  • A 17-year-old male from the nearby village of Banks has been arrested
  • Police say the incident is not being treated as terror-related, and they are not looking for anyone else
  • The injured were taken to three hospitals, including the Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool
  • The children's hospital declared a major incident, saying parents should only bring patients if it is urgent

---


Sickening.

Let me tell you, I'm as anti-death penalty as you can get, but if this turns out to be a terror attack on children, I will personally join any motion for the death penalty for such disgusting attacks.

And if it's somehow domestic, same will apply.

This cunt must go.
 
Last edited:
Damn it......when are we going to wise up and put restrictions on pointy objects.

thoughts and prayers for the victims and their families.
 
No matter his motivation if no one dies it should be life in solitary with no possibility of parole. If any kids die he should die. Say hung in the town park with a picnic lunch served for spectators.
 
oldshadow said:
No matter his motivation if no one dies it should be life in solitary with no possibility of parole. If any kids die he should die. Say hung in the town park with a picnic lunch served for spectators.
Click to expand...

I wouldn't give them the platform personally.

A cold, dark room all alone.
 
8yn76z.jpg
 
oldshadow said:
No matter his motivation if no one dies it should be life in solitary with no possibility of parole. If any kids die he should die. Say hung in the town park with a picnic lunch served for spectators.
Click to expand...

Attempted murder should be treated as murder when it comes to punishment, because the victim gets lucky and survives shouldn't give the criminal any leniency.

(Obviously intent to murder needs to be established, not talking accidental, negligent homicide or even lower degrees of manslaughter)
 
Siver! said:
I wouldn't give them the platform personally.

A cold, dark room all alone.
Click to expand...

I think the walk up the 13 steps and knowing the short rope and long drop is worth it.

Besides we get free food and they should have rotten fruit we can throw at him just before they pull the handle.
 
Thrawn33 said:
Attempted murder should be treated as murder when it comes to punishment, because the victim gets lucky and survives shouldn't give the criminal any leniency.

(Obviously intent to murder needs to be established, not talking accidental, negligent homicide or even lower degrees of manslaughter)
Click to expand...

Depending on the circumstances I can support this.
 
Siver! said:
Sickening.

Let me tell you, I'm as anti-death penalty as you can get, but if this turns out to be a terror attack on children, I will personally join any motion for the death penalty for such disgusting attacks.

And if it's somehow domestic, same will apply.

This cunt must go.
Click to expand...
I'll wave the terrorist requirement. Don't care the reasoning
 
Why do these vile lunatics always attack the most vulnerable targets? Children's hospital, geriatric homes, etc.
 
I'm all for torture in these cases, if we're even allowed to express such an opinion on here?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
Crime Boy, 13, dies after ‘horrific’ sword attack in north-east London
4 5 6
Replies
103
Views
4K
ferrisjso
ferrisjso
650lb Sumo
Crime Six Dead and at least Eleven, including a nine-month-old baby, Injured after Mass Stabbing in Sydney Shopping Centre. Suspect shot dead by police.
20 21 22
Replies
420
Views
17K
Andy Capp
Andy Capp
650lb Sumo
Crime Mentally ill Malian stabs 3 in Paris railway frenzy; Afghan sex offender/asylum seeker burns 12 with alkali and powerslams 3 year old in London + more
2 3 4
Replies
75
Views
5K
D3thr0n3d K1ng
D3thr0n3d K1ng

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,243,884
Messages
55,940,367
Members
175,001
Latest member
hamzakarim00

Share this page

Back
Top