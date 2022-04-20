Iron Mang
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- May 14, 2010
- Messages
- 3,175
- Reaction score
- 4,939
For the Challenge fans of Sherdog, The Challenge: All Stars Season 3 is right around the corner. All contestants have been finalists in the past, so this should be a much higher level than the previous All Star seasons. Let's gooo!!!
https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/challenge-stars-sees-mark-long-163000216.html
https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/challenge-stars-sees-mark-long-163000216.html
Last edited: