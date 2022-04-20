Iron Mang said: yeah this season is definitely more competitive, especially with everyone being former finalists. Wes did well in taking out Yes. He would have been a favorite in the finals again for sure. I agree that Jordan is also a favorite to win as well. With everyone that’s left, I want Neamiah to pull it out. He was so close last season andif it wasn’t for Melinda being injured, he has a great chance to win. He’s just got shit luck. lol Click to expand...

Wes does look rejuvenated this season. He was so laser focused against Yes in that elimination. Didn’t really make a peep and stayed on task despite it lasting a considerable amount of time. He never once looked in trouble and it was a thorough victory. The eliminations have been pretty cutthroat in the last few episodes in the sense where only beasts have gone in among the guys. Darrell and Yes going home really shakes the potential final up.Props to Wes for volunteering to go into elimination for Brad as well. Selfless move, but it also sends a message to those who might call him out. Could be a long term great move. Especially since it keeps his alliance with Brad strong.I hope Nehemiah sees the final. It’s looking good for him this season. He should have Wes and Brad having his back and they are looking dominant at the moment. Jordan seems to have the biggest target on his back as well as MJ so Nehemiah can stay low for now.