Is Wes the only guy this season? Seemed that way in the trailer.
 
i have been preferring these all star seasons to the recent main seasons with all those big brother people
 
Like imagine dropping CT or Johnny bananas in one of past seasons? Would be easy pickings
 
This season is actually pretty good so far. Seems much more competitive and hardcore with drama and rivalries than the previous two. Wes knows how to stir things up. Who you guys think has this one?

They are smart to throw Jordan in elimination and they need to again because I honestly think he’s winning that final if he gets there. He’s built for finals and he’s made it look easy before.

Wes was a monster way back when but he hasn’t looked good in a while, but to be fair he’s looking in shape this season and has seemed to get that fire back that he needs.

Been a great season.
 
yeah this season is definitely more competitive, especially with everyone being former finalists. Wes did well in taking out Yes. He would have been a favorite in the finals again for sure. I agree that Jordan is also a favorite to win as well. With everyone that’s left, I want Neamiah to pull it out. He was so close last season andif it wasn’t for Melinda being injured, he has a great chance to win. He’s just got shit luck. lol
 
Wes does look rejuvenated this season. He was so laser focused against Yes in that elimination. Didn’t really make a peep and stayed on task despite it lasting a considerable amount of time. He never once looked in trouble and it was a thorough victory. The eliminations have been pretty cutthroat in the last few episodes in the sense where only beasts have gone in among the guys. Darrell and Yes going home really shakes the potential final up.

Props to Wes for volunteering to go into elimination for Brad as well. Selfless move, but it also sends a message to those who might call him out. Could be a long term great move. Especially since it keeps his alliance with Brad strong.

I hope Nehemiah sees the final. It’s looking good for him this season. He should have Wes and Brad having his back and they are looking dominant at the moment. Jordan seems to have the biggest target on his back as well as MJ so Nehemiah can stay low for now.
 
Anyone been watching the challenge season 40 battle of the eras shits lit!
 
