Mr. T should've been cast in more action movies

He did a great job in Rocky 3. He was great on the A-Team. And then it was like his career just died.



I think it would've been cool if he was cast as part of Arnold's team in predator. He would've fit in nicely with that squad.



He could've also been one of the chasers in the Running Man. Imagine Mr. T as fireball instead of Jim Brown.



I even think he would've made a great tournament fighter in Bloodsport. They had several Muay Thai and kung fu guys but not a single boxer. He could've played that part.