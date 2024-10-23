Mr. T should've been cast in more action movies

He did a great job in Rocky 3. He was great on the A-Team. And then it was like his career just died.

I think it would've been cool if he was cast as part of Arnold's team in predator. He would've fit in nicely with that squad.

He could've also been one of the chasers in the Running Man. Imagine Mr. T as fireball instead of Jim Brown.

I even think he would've made a great tournament fighter in Bloodsport. They had several Muay Thai and kung fu guys but not a single boxer. He could've played that part.
 
Should have been WWF Champ

53502d47-df8d-42fa-9864-8014ae08d9eb.8e5ff6c9e98d326a79582913962abcea.jpeg
 
Agreed. The 80s was a period full of high testosterone action stars and for someone as iconic as Mr T he was definitely under utilized

Fedorgasm said:
I think it would've been cool if he was cast as part of Arnold's team in predator. He would've fit in nicely with that squad.
It would've been great to hear him say "I pity the fool who has to fight us" right before he gets lasered by the Predator
 
SirRealKiller said:
He had basically one tone and character.

Even Arnold had acting chops compared to Mr. T.
Well the characters in predator basically just had to have muscles and die, so he could've done that without being a great actor.

And I like Jim Brown but Mr. T could've played that part just as well.

I think he would've been really great in a prison movie. Too bad the era of prequels hadn't begun yet or we couldn't gotten a Clubber Lang prequel that showed him learning to box in prison.
 
He’d have a difficult time bc his whole persona was Mr .T and B.A doing sitcom on the A Team ,cartoons ,he’d have a hard time breaking into mainstream movies being casted ,Clubber Lang also became a cult character appearing in Rocky stuff and video games , etc . Even in Wrestlemania he had to do the Mr.T thing in a boxing match .


 
He did star in some prison movie called Penitentiary 2 (I never saw it).

If I remember my childhood correctly, upon finishing The A Team series he became a church minister or pastor for a while and moved away from films etc for a bit.
 
Isn't The Rock basically the same character in all his movies?

Maybe Mr. T had a shitty agent. Ping, Cerrone, Hieron are always in henchman roles everywhere.

I thought Rampage would get more big roles after A-Team.
 
I think it was because he was too much of an icon to kids to do any r-rated action movies. He had action figures, a cartoon, cereal, etc. He became a role model to kids and he took that seriously.
 
I had Mr. T and the T-Force #1 and the trading card that came with it both signed by him.

Sold both together for $50 to buy weed back in college.

Wish I would've kept them 😢
 
Fedorgasm said:
He did a great job in Rocky 3. He was great on the A-Team. And then it was like his career just died.

I think it would've been cool if he was cast as part of Arnold's team in predator. He would've fit in nicely with that squad.

He could've also been one of the chasers in the Running Man. Imagine Mr. T as fireball instead of Jim Brown.

I even think he would've made a great tournament fighter in Bloodsport. They had several Muay Thai and kung fu guys but not a single boxer. He could've played that part.
Well, if it came at the expense of Billy or Mac, hell no. But I'd be down with replacing Poncho or Hawkins with him.

GSP_37 said:
Isn't The Rock basically the same character in all his movies?

Maybe Mr. T had a shitty agent. Ping, Cerrone, Hieron are always in henchman roles everywhere.

I thought Rampage would get more big roles after A-Team.
The A-Team (obviously the extended edition) is one of my guilty pleasures movie. Theatrical cut was trash though

Rampage, Sharlto, Patrick Wilson, Major Dad, Jessica Biel... hell ya.
 
