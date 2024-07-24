Social Mr. Beast Cohost and Transinfluencer Ava Kris Tyson Found to have Inappropriate Relationship with 13 Year Old

TLDR - Very popular Youtuber Mr. Beast had someone on their team named Chris Tyson who transitioned into Ava Kris Tyson.

This caused a lot of controversy because Ava was married with 2 kids and accused of abandoning the children to transition. The entire trans community and Mr. Beast came out in full support of Tyson defending it. It was all over the news.

Recently, it came to light this Tyson was having very inappropriate and sexual private messages with a 13 year old fan. Tyson also ended up meeting up with the fan when he was 16 in a park.

Tyson also found to own and advocate for an artist named Shadman that draws literal child porn. This Shadman has drawings such as a fan's daughter giving a BJ to Donald Trump and all sorts of degenerate pedo art.

The whole trans community is having a meltdown saying people are "deadnaming" and misgendering Wilson and all these excuses and whataboutisms. They're accusing the cirtics of transphobia of course, but the evidence is becoming overwhelming.



MrBeast Sidekick Accused Of “Grooming” After Allegedly Exchanging Inappropriate Messages With Minors - The Publica

A YouTube star is facing allegations of "pedophilia" after allegedly exchanging inappropriate communications with a minor, according to several online sources. Chris Tyson, also known as Kris Tyson or Ava Kris Tyson, is MrBeast's longtime sidekick. Since coming out as transgender last year, the...
So is this about someone named Tyson or someone named Wilson, that OP is very confusing
 
That same Mr Beast that is claiming to be doing good deeds videos is it?
dont really care about MrBeast..
 
Hopefully mr beast gets taken down, can’t stand the face
 
This caused a lot of controversy because Ava was married with 2 kids and accused of abandoning the children to transition.
Imagine beinga a child and suddenly you don't have a father anymore, but two mothers... <{clintugh}>

poor kids, smh...
 
That same Mr Beast that is claiming to be doing good deeds videos is it?
dont really care about MrBeast..
He's not really claiming to be doing good deeds videos, you can very much see the evidence of them.

Anyway if the evidence is indeed there then hopefully he cuts them loose
 
